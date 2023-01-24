Ruturaj Gaikwad complains of wrist pain, checks into National Cricket Academy

India opener Ruturaj Gaikwad is at the National Cricket Academy (NCA) in Bengaluru after 25-year-old complained of pain in his right wrist after scoring 8 and 0 in the Ranji Trophy game against Hyderabad. Gaikwad is member of the Indian team picked for the three T20 Internationals to be played against New Zealand. The first game of the series will be played in Ranchi on Friday.

After the game, Gaikwad informed the medical team of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) that he was feeling pain in his right wrist when batting. The opener is at the NCA for further medical advice and treatment. A wrist injury had ruled out Gaikwad from the T20 series against Sri Lanka in July. Gaikwad had struck form during the 50-over Vijay Hazare Trophy when he had slammed four hundreds in five games.

In case Gaikwad is unable to take the field because of injury, it could give Prithvi Shaw an opportunity to play for the country again. Shaw last played in India colours during a T20 against Sri Lanka in July last year.

Indian middle-order batsman Shreyas Iyer too is training in NCA following a back injury. Iyer was ruled out of the ODI series against New Zealand and the national selection committee had picked Rajat Patidar as his replacement. However, Iyer has been named in the squad for the first two Tests against Australia at home which starts next month.

“Team India batter Shreyas Iyer has been ruled out of the upcoming 3-match ODI series against New Zealand due to a back injury. He will be heading to the National Cricket Academy (NCA) for further assessment and management,” BCCI secretary Jay Shah had said in its statement.