Novak Djokovic reaches out to Ukrainian tennis star Sergiy Stakhovsky, offers help

Novak Djokovic, 20-time Grand Slam champion from Serbia, reached out to Sergiy Stakhovsky amidst the ongoing crisis and offered help and support as the Ukrainian tennis star fights for his country after Russia’s invasion.

After ensuring that his family safely got to Hungary, Stakhovsky returned to Ukraine to defend his country. Stakhovsky doesn’t have any military experience but he says he knows how to handle a gun.

On Sunday, Stakhovsky shared screenshot of messages from World No. 2 Djokovic and thanked him for his support, saying Ukraine is grateful to him. “Stako, how are you man? Are you on the field?” Djokovic’s message read. “Thinking of you…hoping all calms down soon. Please let me know what would be the best address to send help, financial help, any other help as well.”

“Nole thanks a lot, I’m on the ground, Kyiv is pretty silent,” the former World No. 31 replied.

Sport’s wry takedown as ‘War Minus shooting’ alludes to the jingoism often associated with supporting partisan teams. But Ukraine’s proud sports legends, washed-out yesteryear stars and young athletes, find themselves embroiled in a desperate war-plus-shooting scenario where they feel duty-bound to pick up arms.

A number of Ukrainian sports stars have joined the effort to defend their country, including two-time Olympic boxing gold medallist Vasiliy Lomachenko and world heavyweight champion Oleksandr Usyk.