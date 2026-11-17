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Chennai Super Kings owner Rupa Gurunath has revealed MS Dhoni, who ended his IPL career on Tuesday, first hinted at the possibility of retirement a few months ago before making the decision official to the on Saturday. Since the last IPL, when Dhoni didn’t play a single game, the speculations have been rife about the 45-year-old’s future in the team.
And on Tuesday, three hours before the auction retention list deadline, CSK made the announcement that Dhoni has retired and will take over the mentor of the franchise.
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“When I met him a few months ago, he told me that he wasn’t sure that he would be able to play the upcoming IPL season. We were on a call on Saturday discussing our team releases. We had gone through a lot of discussions, we were thinking about strategy for the next season, who we should be think of picking and at the end Kasi (Viswanathan) was reading the list of releases when very quietly MS said, ‘May be you should add my name in it’. You won’t believe it, the video call just shut down at that moment. I called him back and said, ‘you know what even the internet could not handle you not being able to play the next season’. But that set aside. It was a very difficult day. I don’t think you can ever be prepared for something like this,” Rupa said.
From the heart of Mrs. Rupa Gurunath – Owner, Chennai Super Kings
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— Chennai Super Kings (@ChennaiIPL) November 17, 2026
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Having bought ahead of the inaugural edition of the IPL in 2008 as a marquee player, Dhoni has led CSK to five IPL titles and two Champions League triumphs. N Srinivasan, who is the owner of the franchise, recalled the decision to bring Dhoni to Chennai is his best ever. “There is no CSK without MS Dhoni. For nearly two decades, we have walked and grown alongside each other, through triumphs, setbacks and everything in between. In 2008, I insisted that Dhoni should be part of CSK… It turns out that’s the best decision I took. Not because of all his achievements for the franchise, but for the kind of human he is. Dhoni will always be a part of our identity. This will always be his home,” he said.