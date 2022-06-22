Rumeli Dhar retires from all forms of international cricket

India seam bowling all-rounder Rumeli Dhar has announced her retirement from all forms of international cricket. The 38-year old, who featured in 18 T20Is, 78 ODIs and four Tests for India, posted a message on her social media to announce the same.

“23 years of my cricket career that started from Shyamnagar in West Bengal, has finally come to an end as I announce my retirement from all forms of cricket,” Dhar wrote on Instagram.

“The journey has been a prolonged one with highs and lows. The high was representing the Indian Women’s cricket team, playing the World Cup final in 2005 as well as leading the Women in Blue. A string of injuries plagued my career but I always come back stronger to make it count. Today as I bid adieu to the sport I have always loved, I thank my family, the BCCI, my friends, the teams I represented (Bengal, Railways, Air India, Delhi, Rajasthan and Assam) for believing in my abilities and giving me the opportunity to play for their teams. They helped pave my way towards the India team.”

“Each match in this prolonged career taught me a lesson that will help in my second innings. Like all journeys, mine will end as a cricketer today, but I promise to be associated with the sport and help nurture young talents in the country, giving back to the game in every way possible. Thanking everyone for me who has been there through all my ups and downs, everyone who has loved me, my game, pushed me when I needed the most, cheered me at my worst, laughed with me, scolded me when I needed. I owe each one of you for everything I am today.”

“Today I am running out of the words to express the feeling that is within. Just want to thank everyone for being there for me…and giving me so much love all these years!”

Dhar made her international debut in 2003 against England playing an ODI in Lincoln. She scored 1328 runs and picked 84 wickets in 100 matches across matches for India.