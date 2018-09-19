Follow Us:
Rules should be same for all teams: Sarfraz Ahmed on India playing Asia Cup in Dubai

Sarfraz Ahmed on Tuesday expressed his displeasure at the Indian team playing all its Asia Cup matches in Dubai while the others are being made to shuttle between Dubai and Abu Dhabi.

Captains of India Rohit Sharma, left, and Pakistan Sarfraz Ahmed pose with the winners trophy. (Source: AP)
Pakistan captain Sarfraz Ahmed on Tuesday expressed his displeasure at the Indian team playing all its Asia Cup matches in Dubai while the others are being made to shuttle between Dubai and Abu Dhabi.

India were to play two matches in Abu Dhabi but the schedule was tweaked to allow Rohit Sharma’s men to play all their matches in Dubai.

Asked about the scheduling being skewed in India’s favour, Sarfraz said: “If you look at the schedule, even if India lose pool match, they still play in Dubai. Travelling is an issue. If you have to travel 90 minutes and then play matches with a gap of a single day, then it is challenging.

“I believe it should have been same for all the teams, irrespective of whether it is India or Pakistan. I don’t know what was Asian Cricket Council’s thought behind this. I think PCB is looking into the matter,” said Sarfraz.

It is learnt that the BCCI, which is hosting the tournament, decided against the shuttling of venues keeping the commercial conditions in mind.

“The Dubai International Stadium has a capacity of 25,000 which is 5000 more than capacity of Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi. For India versus Pakistan or India versus Bangladesh games, it is expected to be packed to capacity. BCCI is only getting the gate sales and how can we compromise on 5000 seats,” a senior BCCI official present in Dubai told PTI on conditions of anonymity.

