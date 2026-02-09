Cricket - at Kolkata no less - offers a chance to get one back, in a different sport. (AP Photo)

The Azzurri might be known for their shenanigans in the sport with the perfectly round sphere – i.e in football. But it’s in the oblong-shaped world of rugby, that the Italians sent Scotland into one right tizzy handing them a scalding 18-15 defeat at the Six Nations tournament in drippy downcast Rome on Sunday.

Scotland – where Calcutta Cup means the traditional rugby fixture against the Auld Enemy England that will take place at Murrayfield next Sunday – as a nation, has been plunged into despair after the Sunday result at rugby, where the Italians scored two tries in the first 15 minutes and Scotland never recovered from it. Their sluggish game as against the upbeat Italians, cast a deep gloom. Cricket – at Kolkata no less – offers a chance to get one back, in a different sport.