‘Rs 50 crore enough to compensate players’

While there was no detailed discussion on the pandemic-time compensation for domestic cricketers at the Special General Meeting (SGM) of the Board of Control for Cricket in India on Saturday, the issue did get raised by one of the members.

With Saturday’s agenda focused on IPL and World T20, the office-bearers delayed the decision on providing financial aid to those whose income was impacted due to the cancellation of Ranji Trophy and other tournaments.

Earlier this month, BCCI president Sourav Ganguly had reiterated that the BCCI would stick to the decision taken at the AGM last year.

“They will be compensated. It has been decided in the AGM only. So at the end of the season, when their payments will go, they will be compensated,” Ganguly told The Indian Express.

Those in the know say that the BCCI will need around Rs 50 to 55 crore to keep this promise.

“If a compensation of around Rs 4.5 lakh is given to every player in the men’s teams, assuming that each team has a 20-member squad, and women’s cricketers are compensated with Rs 2.5 lakh each, then the total amount is likely to be around Rs 50 crore for the BCCI,” a BCCI member said on condition on anonymity.

He further added that since the resumption of the IPL would ensure the pending Rs 1,500 crore payment from the host broadcaster, “sharing a small share of the amount with the players in need wouldn’t be asking too much.”