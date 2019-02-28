Rs 3.1 crore too costly, BCCI parts ways with ICC’s Anti-Corruption Security unit

The Indian cricket board (BCCI) has decided to discontinue the services of Anti-Corruption Security unit (ACSU) of the International Cricket Council (ICC) for the forthcoming edition of the Indian Premier League and will instead use their own Anti-Corruption Unit (ACU).

The chief reason, it’s learned is the financial burden—the board had paid 3,01,40,779 (3.1 crores) to ICC for ACSU services for IPL season 2018.

“There was no logic, because we are paying 10 per cent (to India ACU officer) of what we are paying to them (ICC ACSU),” Vinod Rai, Committee of Administration chief told The Indian Express about the pay disparity between Indian ACU and ICC’s ACSU officers.

“Why should we not hire our own people, why should we hire other people?” Rai said.

ICC pays 500 US dollars per day to each of their ACSU officer who travels to India. These ACSU officers hire more Indian ACU officers who are called Assistant Anti-corruption managers and they were paid around 6500 rupees per day.

Their prime object has been to keep all unwanted elements away from the IPL. These ACU officers mostly are stationed in hotel lobbies and in Players Match official area inside the stadium.

The BCCI’s ACU has been given authority to hire more officers for the two-month long IPL in a decision taken by the Supreme Court appointed Committee of Administrators (CoA) in a meeting held in Delhi. The BCCI has been paying three crores rupees to ICC every year for hiring their ACSU wing.

More officers on board

The BCCI’s ACU works on a salary basis and they were only three members unit for many years. The state of affairs had triggered former Indian board ACU chief Neeraj Kumar to write a strong mail to COA about the struggles of the under-staffed ACSU in covering the vast number of matches. Kumar had even accused that BCCI has “hardly any interest” in fighting corruption.

As a result, the COA had hired more officers few months ago and more places are to be filled in the coming days.

It is learnt that board apart from hiring retired officers from Army and Police, will promote ACU officers who have been trained by the BCCI ACU in the past two years and have done matches in domestic cricket.

COA chief Vinod Rai confirmed the BCCI’s move. “We have decided to discontinue ICC ACSU wing from this season onwards. We have been hiring ICC’s ACSU services for the past ten years now. Why should we not hire our own people?” Rai said.