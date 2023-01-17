scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Jan 17, 2023

RRR star Junior NTR met Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan, Yuzvendra Chahal, Shardul Thakur and Shubman Gill

Team India are in Hyderabad to play their first ODI of the three-match series against New Zealand.

(Left) JR NTR with Suryakumar Yadav and his wife; Yuzvendra Chahal with JR NTR.

Ahead of the first ODI against New Zealand, a few members of the Indian cricket team had a fanboy moment with RRR star Junior NTR in Hyderabad.

RRR star Junior NTR met Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan, Yuzvendra Chahal, Shardul Thakur and Shubman Gill on Monday.

Indian batsman Suryakumar Yadav congratulated the JR NTR for winning the Golden Globe award.

“It was so lovely meeting you, brother! Congratulations once again on RRR winning the Golden Globe award,” Surya wrote on Twitter.

JR NTR with Indian cricketers in Hyderabad. (Screengrab)

Leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal also posted an image with JR NTR on Instagram with the caption: “It was indeed a pleasure meeting the man of masses @jrntr What a gentleman. Congratulations on the golden globe win. We all are proud.”

RRR made history when Naatu Naatu won the Best Original Song at the Golden Globes. It has its eyes set on bigger goals as Oscars are set to announce their nominations on January 24.

Prem Rakshith, who choreographed “Naatu Naatu” and its hook-step, says that while it took almost 20 days for actors Ram Charan and Jr NTR to finish the song’s shoot, neither of them slacked when it came to their dedication towards the award-winning track.

First published on: 17-01-2023 at 13:10 IST
