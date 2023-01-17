Ahead of the first ODI against New Zealand, a few members of the Indian cricket team had a fanboy moment with RRR star Junior NTR in Hyderabad.

RRR star Junior NTR met Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan, Yuzvendra Chahal, Shardul Thakur and Shubman Gill on Monday.

Indian batsman Suryakumar Yadav congratulated the JR NTR for winning the Golden Globe award.

It was so lovely meeting you, brother!

Congratulations once again on RRR winning the Golden Globe award 🤩 pic.twitter.com/6HkJgzV4ky — Surya Kumar Yadav (@surya_14kumar) January 17, 2023

JR NTR with Indian cricketers in Hyderabad. (Screengrab) JR NTR with Indian cricketers in Hyderabad. (Screengrab)

Leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal also posted an image with JR NTR on Instagram with the caption: “It was indeed a pleasure meeting the man of masses @jrntr What a gentleman. Congratulations on the golden globe win. We all are proud.”

RRR made history when Naatu Naatu won the Best Original Song at the Golden Globes. It has its eyes set on bigger goals as Oscars are set to announce their nominations on January 24.

Prem Rakshith, who choreographed “Naatu Naatu” and its hook-step, says that while it took almost 20 days for actors Ram Charan and Jr NTR to finish the song’s shoot, neither of them slacked when it came to their dedication towards the award-winning track.