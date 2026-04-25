RR vs SRH Playing 11, IPL 2026 Today Match: Pat Cummins set to return for Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Rajasthan Royals

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IPL 2026, Rajasthan Royals (RR) vs Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) Playing 11, Full Squad, Players List: Rajasthan Royals will take on Sunrisers Hyderabad in match 36 of the ongoing Indian Premier League 2026 season at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur on Saturday. Both the games coming into the clash have won their respective previous encounters.
For SRH, skipper Pat Cummins will be available for selection. However, at the start of the campaign, there have been many questions on how the bowling attack will cope without Cummins, but just as it seemed like the bowling was settling in, Cummins’ availability will force the side to rejuggle.
As per the Royals, they have had to make some desperate impact sub calls in the previous game due to the batting collapse against the Lucknow Super Giants and will be hoping that sort of situation would not arise just in tomorrow’s game, but the tournament down the line. Apart from that one blip, the team has been firing on all cylinders.
Rajasthan Royals predicted XII: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Dhruv Jurel (wk), Riyan Parag (c), Shimron Hetmyer, Donovan Ferreira, Ravindra Jadeja, Jofra Archer, Ravi Bishnoi, Nandre Burger, Brijesh Sharma, Sandeep Sharma
Sunrisers Hyderabad predicted XII: Travis Head, Abhishek Sharma, Ishan Kishan (wk), Heinrich Klaasen, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Aniket Verma, Salil Arora, Pat Cummins (c), Harsh Dubey/Praful Hinge, Shivang Kumar, Eshan Malinga, Sakib Hussain
Squads:
Rajasthan Royals Squad: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Dhruv Jurel(w), Riyan Parag(c), Shimron Hetmyer, Ravindra Jadeja, Donovan Ferreira, Shubham Dubey, Jofra Archer, Ravi Bishnoi, Brijesh Sharma, Nandre Burger, Lhuan-dre Pretorius, Ravi Singh, Yash Raj Punja, Tushar Deshpande, Sandeep Sharma, Adam Milne, Dasun Shanaka, Kuldeep Sen, Sushant Mishra, Yudhvir Singh Charak, Kwena Maphaka, Vignesh Puthur, Aman Rao Perala
Sunrisers Hyderabad Squad: Abhishek Sharma, Travis Head, Ishan Kishan(c), Heinrich Klaasen, Salil Arora(w), Aniket Verma, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Shivang Kumar, Harsh Dubey, Sakib Hussain, Eshan Malinga, Dilshan Madushanka, Smaran Ravichandran, Praful Hinge, Liam Livingstone, Harshal Patel, Jaydev Unadkat, Kamindu Mendis, Zeeshan Ansari, Shivam Mavi, Gerald Coetzee, Krains Fuletra, Onkar Tarmale, Amit Kumar
Stay updated with the latest sports news across Cricket, Football, Chess, and more. Catch all the action with real-time live cricket score updates and in-depth coverage of ongoing matches.