RR vs SRH Playing 11, IPL 2026 Today Match: Pat Cummins set to return for Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Rajasthan Royals

IPL 2026, Rajasthan Royals (RR) vs Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) Playing 11, Full Squad, Players List: Rajasthan Royals will take on Sunrisers Hyderabad in match 36 of the ongoing Indian Premier League 2026 season at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur on Saturday. Both the games coming into the clash have won their respective previous encounters.

For SRH, skipper Pat Cummins will be available for selection. However, at the start of the campaign, there have been many questions on how the bowling attack will cope without Cummins, but just as it seemed like the bowling was settling in, Cummins’ availability will force the side to rejuggle.