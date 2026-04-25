IPL 2026 RR vs SRH Live Score, Playing 11 Updates: Can Rajasthan Royals avenge first leg loss against in-form Sunrisers Hyderabad?

IPL 2026 RR vs SRH Live Cricket Score, Rajasthan Royals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad Playing 11 Today Match Updates: For the first time in Indian Premier League 2026, Rajasthan Royals will play a match at their original home venue in Jaipur as an upbeat Sunrisers Hyderabad visit them in IPL 2026 Match No. 36 at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium on Saturday.

RR vs SRH IPL 2026 – Live Cricket Score, Full Scorecard: Watch Here

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Having started their IPL 2026 season with three home games in Guwahati, Rajasthan made the right call in hindsight after winning all three games at their second home venue. The inaugural edition winners began with a win over Chennai Super Kings and their winning streak continued for the next three games as they beat Gujarat Titans, Mumbai Indians and Royal Challengers Bengaluru to sit with eight points from four wins in as many matches.

RR vs SRH IPL 2026 – Playing 11: Check Here

Then came a mid-season slump for Riyan Parag’s Rajasthan, who suffered losses at the hands of Sunrisers Hyderabad and Kolkata Knight Riders. However, they returned to winning ways after defeating Lucknow Super Giants away from home at Ekana in a low-scoring game.

Sunrisers’ start was the complete opposite of Rajasthan’s. They were reeling at the bottom half of the points table with three losses in their first four games. Then came an inspiring and collective effort from Sunrisers led by Ishan Kishan in the absence of Pat Cummins as they went on to beat Rajasthan, Chennai Super Kings and Delhi Capitals to record three consecutive wins.

Incidentally, Sunrisers’ change in fortunes came against Rajasthan themselves, as they beat them by 57 runs when the two sides met earlier in the season.

Scroll down to read live updates from the IPL 2026 clash between Rajasthan Royals and Sunrisers Hyderabad

Live Updates Apr 25, 2026 04:22 PM IST RR vs SRH LIVE Score IPL 2026: Rajasthan Royals squad Yashasvi Jaiswal, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Dhruv Jurel(w), Riyan Parag(c), Shimron Hetmyer, Ravindra Jadeja, Donovan Ferreira, Shubham Dubey, Jofra Archer, Ravi Bishnoi, Brijesh Sharma, Nandre Burger, Lhuan-dre Pretorius, Ravi Singh, Yash Raj Punja, Tushar Deshpande, Sandeep Sharma, Adam Milne, Dasun Shanaka, Kuldeep Sen, Sushant Mishra, Yudhvir Singh Charak, Kwena Maphaka, Vignesh Puthur, Aman Rao Perala Apr 25, 2026 04:08 PM IST RR vs SRH LIVE Score IPL 2026: Welcome Hello and welcome to The Indian Express' continue live coverage of the Indian Premier League 2026. On Saturday's second game, Rajasthan Royals take on Sunrisers Hyderabad in their first home game at Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur. Stay tuned as we build up this game for you.