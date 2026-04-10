RR vs RCB Toss Updates, IPL 2026: Will coin flip favour Riyan Parag or Rajat Patidar in Guwahati?

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IPL 2026 Today Match, Rajasthan Royals (RR) vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) Toss Updates: Rajasthan Royals will aim to continue their winning streak when they take on Royal Challengers Bengaluru in their third home game in Guwahati on Friday.
After a thrilling win in an 11-over shootout against the Mumbai Indians on a rainy night, RR will be keen to break defending champions RCB’s winning run.
FOLLOW: RR vs RCB LIVE SCORE, IPL 2026 UPDATES
Toss: Toss to be announced at 7 PM IST
Here’s how the Toss played its part last year for the Rajasthan Royals at home
RR held a terrible toss record at home last in 2025, winning the coin flip only twice in seven games. In those two matches where they won the toss at home, they won once and lost once as well. After losing the toss at home a combined five times in Guwahati and Jaipur, the side could only win one game while losing the other four. The franchise won a total of four games in IPL 2025 and finished ninth with just 8 points.
Tosses Won at home: 2/7
Matches Won after Toss win at home: 1/2; Batting 1st: Nil; Batting 2nd: 1/2
En route to their maiden title win in the IPL 2025 season, RCB emerged as arguably the strongest travelling unit, winning nine out of their 10 matches away from home. They ended up winning the coin flip in seven games, of which they recorded six victories. In the three matches that they dropped the toss, RCB still ended up on the winning side in all of those games.
Tosses won away from home: 7/10
Matches Won after Toss win away: 6/7; Batting 1st: -; Batting 2nd: 6/7
Matches Won after Toss loss away: 3/3; Batting 1st: 3/3; Batting 2nd:
Stay updated with the latest sports news across Cricket, Football, Chess, and more. Catch all the action with real-time live cricket score updates and in-depth coverage of ongoing matches.