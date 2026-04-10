RR vs RCB Toss Updates, IPL 2026: Will coin flip favour Riyan Parag or Rajat Patidar in Guwahati?

IPL 2026 Today Match, Rajasthan Royals (RR) vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) Toss Updates: Rajasthan Royals will aim to continue their winning streak when they take on Royal Challengers Bengaluru in their third home game in Guwahati on Friday.

After a thrilling win in an 11-over shootout against the Mumbai Indians on a rainy night, RR will be keen to break defending champions RCB’s winning run.

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RR vs RCB IPL 2026 Match Toss – Guwahati

Toss: Toss to be announced at 7 PM IST

Here’s how the Toss played its part last year for the Rajasthan Royals at home

RR at home in IPL 2025

RR held a terrible toss record at home last in 2025, winning the coin flip only twice in seven games. In those two matches where they won the toss at home, they won once and lost once as well. After losing the toss at home a combined five times in Guwahati and Jaipur, the side could only win one game while losing the other four. The franchise won a total of four games in IPL 2025 and finished ninth with just 8 points.