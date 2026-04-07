RR vs MI Toss Updates, IPL 2026: Will coin flip favour Hardik Pandya’s Mumbai or Riyan Parag’s Rajasthan?

RR vs MI, IPL 2026 Toss: Rajasthan Royals will lock horn with Mumbai Indians in the Indian Premier League 2026 Match No 13 at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati on Tuesday.

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RR remain unbeaten in the tournament so far, winning their first two games. Mumbai, on the other hand, broke a jinx by winning their first league game since 2012, but then fumbled in the second game against Delhi Capitals in the afternoon match.

Here’s how the Toss played its part last year for the Rajasthan Royals at home

RR at home in IPL 2025

RR had a terrible toss record at home last season, winning the coin flip only twice in seven games. In those two matches where they won the toss at home, they won once and lost once as well. After losing the toss at home a combined five times in Guwahati and Jaipur, the side could only win one game while losing the other four. The franchise won a total of four games in IPL 2025 and finished ninth with just 8 points.