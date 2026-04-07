RR vs MI Toss Updates, IPL 2026: Will coin flip favour Hardik Pandya’s Mumbai or Riyan Parag’s Rajasthan?

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RR vs MI, IPL 2026 Toss: Rajasthan Royals will lock horn with Mumbai Indians in the Indian Premier League 2026 Match No 13 at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati on Tuesday.
FOLLOW RR vs MI IPL 2026 LIVE SCORE
RR remain unbeaten in the tournament so far, winning their first two games. Mumbai, on the other hand, broke a jinx by winning their first league game since 2012, but then fumbled in the second game against Delhi Capitals in the afternoon match.
Here’s how the Toss played its part last year for the Rajasthan Royals at home
RR had a terrible toss record at home last season, winning the coin flip only twice in seven games. In those two matches where they won the toss at home, they won once and lost once as well. After losing the toss at home a combined five times in Guwahati and Jaipur, the side could only win one game while losing the other four. The franchise won a total of four games in IPL 2025 and finished ninth with just 8 points.
Tosses won at home: 2/7
Matches Won after Toss win at home: 1/2; Batting 1st: Nil; Batting 2nd: 1/2
MI had a tricky record away from home last season where they won four games. Winning the coin flip on four of nine away games, MI walked away with two wins. However, they also won only two of the five away games without the favour of the coin toss, winning twice while defending a score.
Tosses won away from home: 4/9
Matches Won after Toss win away: 2/4; Batting 1st: 1/2; Batting 2nd: 1/2
Matches Won after Toss loss away: 2/5; Batting 1st: 2/3; Batting 2nd: 0/2
Probable XII: Rohit Sharma, Ryan Rickleton, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya, Sherfane Rutherford, Naman Dhir, Mitchell Santner, Shardul Thakur, Jasprit Bumrah, Trent Boult, Mayank Markande.
Probable XII: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Vaibhav Suryavanshi, Dhruv Jurel, Riyan Parag, Shimron Hetmyer, Donovan Ferreira, Ravindra Jadeja, Jofra Archer, Tushar Deshpande, Sandeep Sharma, Nandre Burger, Ravi Bishnoi.
Rajasthan Royals Squad: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Dhruv Jurel(w), Riyan Parag(c), Shimron Hetmyer, Donovan Ferreira, Ravindra Jadeja, Jofra Archer, Nandre Burger, Tushar Deshpande, Sandeep Sharma, Ravi Bishnoi, Lhuan-dre Pretorius, Brijesh Sharma, Ravi Singh, Shubham Dubey, Adam Milne, Dasun Shanaka, Kuldeep Sen, Sushant Mishra, Yudhvir Singh Charak, Kwena Maphaka, Vignesh Puthur, Aman Rao Perala
Mumbai Indians Squad: Ryan Rickelton(w), Rohit Sharma, Tilak Varma, Suryakumar Yadav(c), Sherfane Rutherford, Naman Dhir, Mitchell Santner, Corbin Bosch, Shardul Thakur, Deepak Chahar, Jasprit Bumrah, Mayank Markande, Trent Boult, Robin Minz, Raj Bawa, Ashwani Kumar, Hardik Pandya, Quinton de Kock, Will Jacks, Mayank Rawat, Raghu Sharma, Atharva Ankolekar, AM Ghazanfar, Danish Malewar, Mohammed Salahuddin Izhar
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