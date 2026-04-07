RR vs MI Playing 11, IPL 2026 Today Match LIVE: Hardik Pandya’s return to boost Mumbai in Guwahati

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IPL 2026, Rajasthan Royals (RR) vs Mumbai Indians (MI) Playing 11 Today Match, Full Squad LIVE: Mumbai Indians will aim to regain their momentum when they take on an upbeat Rajasthan Royals at the ACA Stadium in Guwahati on Tuesday.
After losing their second game in the absence of regular captain Hardik Pandya to the Delhi Capitals, MI will likely fall back to their first-choice XI. With Hardik set to return to action, MI will likely bench seamer Deepak Chahar. Meanwhile, with two clinical victories under their belt, Rajasthan will enter the contest with an in-form XI firmly in place. The MI bowlers will have their task cut out against a menacing top order, headlined by Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Yashasvi Jaiswal and Dhruv Jurel.
MI probable XI: Rohit Sharma, Ryan Rickleton, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya, Sherfane Rutherford, Naman Dhir, Mitchell Santner, Shardul Thakur, Jasprit Bumrah, Trent Boult.
Impact Player – Mayank Markande
RR probable XI: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Vaibhav Suryavanshi, Dhruv Jurel, Riyan Parag, Shimron Hetmyer, Donovan Ferreira, Ravindra Jadeja, Jofra Archer, Tushar Deshpande, Sandeep Sharma, Nandre Burger.
Impact Player – Ravi Bishnoi
Rajasthan Royals Squad: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Dhruv Jurel(w), Riyan Parag(c), Shimron Hetmyer, Donovan Ferreira, Ravindra Jadeja, Jofra Archer, Nandre Burger, Tushar Deshpande, Sandeep Sharma, Ravi Bishnoi, Lhuan-dre Pretorius, Brijesh Sharma, Ravi Singh, Shubham Dubey, Adam Milne, Dasun Shanaka, Kuldeep Sen, Sushant Mishra, Yudhvir Singh Charak, Kwena Maphaka, Vignesh Puthur, Aman Rao Perala
Mumbai Indians Squad: Ryan Rickelton(w), Rohit Sharma, Tilak Varma, Suryakumar Yadav(c), Sherfane Rutherford, Naman Dhir, Mitchell Santner, Corbin Bosch, Shardul Thakur, Deepak Chahar, Jasprit Bumrah, Mayank Markande, Trent Boult, Robin Minz, Raj Bawa, Ashwani Kumar, Hardik Pandya, Quinton de Kock, Will Jacks, Mayank Rawat, Raghu Sharma, Atharva Ankolekar, AM Ghazanfar, Danish Malewar, Mohammed Salahuddin Izhar
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