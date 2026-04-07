RR vs MI Playing 11, IPL 2026 Today Match LIVE: Hardik Pandya’s return to boost Mumbai in Guwahati

IPL 2026, Rajasthan Royals (RR) vs Mumbai Indians (MI) Playing 11 Today Match, Full Squad LIVE: Mumbai Indians will aim to regain their momentum when they take on an upbeat Rajasthan Royals at the ACA Stadium in Guwahati on Tuesday.

After losing their second game in the absence of regular captain Hardik Pandya to the Delhi Capitals, MI will likely fall back to their first-choice XI. With Hardik set to return to action, MI will likely bench seamer Deepak Chahar. Meanwhile, with two clinical victories under their belt, Rajasthan will enter the contest with an in-form XI firmly in place. The MI bowlers will have their task cut out against a menacing top order, headlined by Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Yashasvi Jaiswal and Dhruv Jurel.