RR vs LSG IPL 2026 Playing 11 Today Match: Ravindra Jadeja to return for Rajasthan Royals vs Lucknow Super Giants in Jaipur

Rajasthan Royals(RR) vs Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) IPL 2026 Playing 11 Today Match, Squad, Players List: Riyan Parag’s Rajasthan Royals will take on Rishabh Pant’s Lucknow Super Giants in match 64 of the Indian Premier League 2026 at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur on Tuesday. While Rajasthan have lost its playoff game, Lucknow have won its previous one.

However, Lucknow winning games will not make any difference to them, as they have been eliminated from the competition a while ago. Still, going into the next season, it is a good opportunity to perform and get their contracts sorted based on their performances.