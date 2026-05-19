RR vs LSG IPL 2026 Playing 11 Today Match: Ravindra Jadeja to return for Rajasthan Royals vs Lucknow Super Giants in Jaipur

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Rajasthan Royals(RR) vs Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) IPL 2026 Playing 11 Today Match, Squad, Players List: Riyan Parag’s Rajasthan Royals will take on Rishabh Pant’s Lucknow Super Giants in match 64 of the Indian Premier League 2026 at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur on Tuesday. While Rajasthan have lost its playoff game, Lucknow have won its previous one.
However, Lucknow winning games will not make any difference to them, as they have been eliminated from the competition a while ago. Still, going into the next season, it is a good opportunity to perform and get their contracts sorted based on their performances.
As per Rajasthan much-like Punjab have seen a bit of collapse in the second half of the season and ever since the dip in form they have found it hard to pick themselves up in the tournament. While there is no clear flaw on their side, the performances in both bowling and batting have been below par.
Predicted XIIs
Rajasthan Royals predicted XII: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Dhruv Jurel (wk), Riyan Parag (c), Ravindra Jadeja, Donovan Ferreira, Dasun Shanaka, Shubham Dubey, Jofra Archer, Adam Milne, Brijesh Sharma, Yash Raj Punja
Lucknow Super Giants predicted XII: Mitchell Marsh, Josh Inglis, Nicholas Pooran, Aiden Markram, Rishabh Pant (c & wk), Mukul Choudhary, Abdul Samad, Shahbaz Ahmed, Mohammed Shami, Mayank Yadav, Akash Maharaj Singh, Prince Yadav
Squads:
Lucknow Super Giants Squad: Mitchell Marsh, Nicholas Pooran, Aiden Markram, Rishabh Pant(w/c), Mukul Choudhary, Abdul Samad, Shahbaz Ahmed, Mohammed Shami, Mayank Yadav, Akash Maharaj Singh, Prince Yadav, Josh Inglis, Manimaran Siddharth, Digvesh Singh Rathi, Himmat Singh, Ayush Badoni, Avesh Khan, George Linde, Anrich Nortje, Matthew Breetzke, Mohsin Khan, Arjun Tendulkar, Akshat Raghuwanshi, Arshin Kulkarni, Naman Tiwari
Rajasthan Royals Squad: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Dhruv Jurel(w), Riyan Parag(c), Ravi Singh, Donovan Ferreira, Shubham Dubey, Jofra Archer, Adam Milne, Brijesh Sharma, Yash Raj Punja, Dasun Shanaka, Lhuan-dre Pretorius, Ravi Bishnoi, Sushant Mishra, Aman Rao Perala, Ravindra Jadeja, Sandeep Sharma, Shimron Hetmyer, Tushar Deshpande, Nandre Burger, Kuldeep Sen, Yudhvir Singh Charak, Kwena Maphaka, Vignesh Puthur
Stay updated with the latest sports news across Cricket, Football, Chess, and more. Catch all the action with real-time live cricket score updates and in-depth coverage of ongoing matches.