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IPL 2026 RR vs LSG Live Score, Playing 11 Updates: Riyan Parag’s Rajasthan Royals will take on Rishabh Pant’s Lucknow Super Giants in Jaipur

IPL 2026 RR vs LSG Live Cricket Score, Rajasthan Royals vs Lucknow Super Giants Playing 11 Today Match Updates: Riyan Parag's Rajasthan Royals will take on Rishabh Pant's Lucknow Super Giants match 64 in the Indian Premier League 2026

By: Sports Desk
May 19, 2026 04:43 PM IST
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RR vs LSG Live Cricket ScoreRR vs LSG Live Cricket Score: Rajasthan Royals will take on Lucknow Super Giants in Jaipur

IPL 2026 RR vs LSG Live Cricket Score, Rajasthan Royals vs Lucknow Super Giants Playing 11 Today Match Updates: Riyan Parag, captained Rajasthan Royals, will lock horns with Rishabh Pant’s Lucknow Super Giants in match 64 of the Indian Premier League 2026 at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur on Tuesday. While the Super Giants are already out of the tournament, Rajasthan still have an opportunity to qualify, but they have to win their remaining couple of games.

The problem with the Royals they are in a slump similar to the Punjab Kings. After starting the tournament on a high they have lost their way. The form of Vaibhav Sooryavanshi and Yashasvi Jaiswal has dipped, and that has coincided with the overall performance of the Rajasthan Royals.

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As per Lucknow, it has been a campaign which never properly took off. The best they were was in the early part of the tournament when they won two back-to-back games against Sunrisers Hyderabad and Kolkata Knight Riders. Since then, things have started to pear shape for them, and they ended up getting eliminated first.

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Follow the live score between Rajasthan Royals and Lucknow Super Giants in match 63

Rishabh Pant IPL 2026: The grip problem that is unravelling his white-ball game

Rishabh Pant's bottom hand — left, for Pant — works against the flow of his top hand, crippling his white-ball game. (CREIMAS)

Despite losing his spot in India's white-ball squad, Rishabh Pant worked hard in the pre-season to get fitter and refine his batting with advice from Yuvraj Singh, aiming for a national comeback. However, two months later, his poor form continued as he was bowled for 15 in a match for the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG). His cheap dismissal triggered a batting collapse, costing LSG the game and leaving Pant, as captain, with no more excuses for the team's eighth defeat. (Read more from Lalith Kalidas)

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