IPL 2026 RR vs LSG Live Score, Playing 11 Updates: Riyan Parag’s Rajasthan Royals will take on Rishabh Pant’s Lucknow Super Giants in Jaipur

RR vs LSG Live Cricket Score: Rajasthan Royals will take on Lucknow Super Giants in Jaipur

IPL 2026 RR vs LSG Live Cricket Score, Rajasthan Royals vs Lucknow Super Giants Playing 11 Today Match Updates: Riyan Parag, captained Rajasthan Royals, will lock horns with Rishabh Pant’s Lucknow Super Giants in match 64 of the Indian Premier League 2026 at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur on Tuesday. While the Super Giants are already out of the tournament, Rajasthan still have an opportunity to qualify, but they have to win their remaining couple of games.

The problem with the Royals they are in a slump similar to the Punjab Kings. After starting the tournament on a high they have lost their way. The form of Vaibhav Sooryavanshi and Yashasvi Jaiswal has dipped, and that has coincided with the overall performance of the Rajasthan Royals.

Story continues below this ad As per Lucknow, it has been a campaign which never properly took off. The best they were was in the early part of the tournament when they won two back-to-back games against Sunrisers Hyderabad and Kolkata Knight Riders. Since then, things have started to pear shape for them, and they ended up getting eliminated first. SCROLL DOWN FOR LATEST RR vs LSG IPL 2026 MATCH UPDATES