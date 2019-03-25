RR vs KXIP Predicted Playing 11, IPL 2019 Live Updates: Steve Smith returns to IPL

IPL 2019, RR vs KXIP Team Predicted Playing 11 for Today Match LIVE Updates: All eyes will be on Australian batsman Steve Smith, who will embark on a redemption journey when Rajasthan Royals open their campaign against Kings XI Punjab in the 12th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) in Jaipur on Monday. With Smith in their ranks, the Royals have one of the best teams this season led by Ajinkya Rahane and they would be eager to capitalise on the home advantage.

Ravichandran Ashwin-led Punjab side would rely heavily on openers Chris Gayle and KL Rahul to provide them a fiery start. Skipper Ashwin would be desperate to prove that he can still make a difference in this format. With Mohammed Shami, Andrew Tye and Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Punjab’s bowling looks pretty strong.