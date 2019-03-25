RR vs KXIP Predicted Playing 11, IPL 2019 Live Updates: Steve Smith returns to IPL

IPL 2019, RR vs KXIP Team Predicted Playing 11 for Today Match LIVE Updates: All eyes will be on Australian batsman Steve Smith, who will embark on a redemption journey when Rajasthan Royals open their campaign against Kings XI Punjab in the 12th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) in Jaipur on Monday. With Smith in their ranks, the Royals have one of the best teams this season led by Ajinkya Rahane and they would be eager to capitalise on the home advantage.
Ravichandran Ashwin-led Punjab side would rely heavily on openers Chris Gayle and KL Rahul to provide them a fiery start. Skipper Ashwin would be desperate to prove that he can still make a difference in this format. With Mohammed Shami, Andrew Tye and Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Punjab’s bowling looks pretty strong.
Kings XI Punjab full squad
Two of the biggest signings for Kings XI Punjab at the IPL 2019 auctions were Varun Chakaravarthy and Prabhsimran Singh. KXIP are yet to win their maiden IPL title and they will be hoping to make a good start to their challenge against RR.
FULL SQUAD
Rajasthan Royals full squad
Rajasthan Royals, who won the first ever IPL, have a reputation of selecting young but formidable sides. Here is their complete player list ahead of their first match against KXIP.
Predictable XI
RR Predicted Playing XI: Ajinkya Rahane, Jos Buttler(WK), Sanju Samson, Steve Smith, Ben Stokes, Rahul Tripathi, Krishnappa Gowtham, Jofra Archer, Shreyas Gopal, Dhawal Kulkarni, Jaydev Unadkat
KXIP Predicted Playing XI: Chris Gayle, Lokesh Rahul (WK), Mayank Agarwal, Karun Nair, Mandeep Singh, Ravi Ashwin(C), Sam Curran, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Andrew Tye, Varun Chakravarthy, Mohammad Shami
RR vs KXIP Live Updates
Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the buildup to Rajasthan Royals' first IPL 2019 match against Kings XI Punajab in Jaipur. All eyes will be on Steve Smith, who will embark on a redemption journey in the buildup to World Cup in two months.