RR vs GT IPL 2026 Playing 11 Today Match: Will Prasidh Krishna, Sandeep Sharma return in Rajasthan vs Gujarat match?

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Rajasthan Royals (RR) vs Gujarat Titans (GT) IPL 2026 Playing 11 Today Match, Squad, Players List: Gujarat Titans will be looking to get their 4th straight win as they take on a Rajasthan Royals outfit currently blowing hot and cold with 2 wins and 2 defeats in their last 4 encounters. Rajasthan had started off the season in blistering form before slowing up considerably as the tournament heads to its business end while Gujarat started with chequered form and have recently strung together a few wins on the trot.
Coming to team news, the chatter around both teams will be about two pacers with Rajasthan Royals’ Sandeep Sharma’s injury status still not known while Gujarat has kept Prasidh Krishna on the bench for the last three matches. If Sandeep does return, he might slot in place of Nandre Burger while RR might also give a chance to Adam Milne in place of Brijesh Sharma. Meanwhile, Prasidh, if he does return might come in place of Manav Suthar.
Rajasthan Royals: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Dhruv Jurel (wk), Riyan Parag (c), Ravindra Jadeja, Donovan Ferreira, Shubham Dubey, Tushar Deshpande, Jofra Archer, Nandre Burger/Sandeep Sharma, Ravi Bishnoi, Adam Milne
Gujarat Titans: Sai Sudharsan, Shubman Gill (c), Jos Buttler (wk), Nishant Sindhu, Washington Sundar, Jason Holder, Rahul Tewatia, Arshad Khan, Rashid Khan, Kagiso Rabada, Prasidh Krishna, Mohammed Siraj
Gujarat Titans Squad: Shubman Gill(c), Sai Sudharsan, Jos Buttler(w), Nishant Sindhu, Washington Sundar, Jason Holder, Arshad Khan, Rashid Khan, Kagiso Rabada, Mohammed Siraj, Manav Suthar, Rahul Tewatia, Glenn Phillips, Anuj Rawat, Kulwant Khejroliya, Kumar Kushagra, Ishant Sharma, Shahrukh Khan, Jayant Yadav, Luke Wood, Prasidh Krishna, Gurnoor Brar, Ashok Sharma, Connor Esterhuizen, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore
Rajasthan Royals Squad: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Dhruv Jurel(w), Riyan Parag(c), Ravindra Jadeja, Donovan Ferreira, Shubham Dubey, Jofra Archer, Ravi Bishnoi, Nandre Burger, Brijesh Sharma, Adam Milne, Dasun Shanaka, Ravi Singh, Yash Raj Punja, Tushar Deshpande, Sandeep Sharma, Shimron Hetmyer, Kuldeep Sen, Sushant Mishra, Yudhvir Singh Charak, Kwena Maphaka, Lhuan-dre Pretorius, Vignesh Puthur, Aman Rao Perala
Stay updated with the latest sports news across Cricket, Football, Chess, and more. Catch all the action with real-time live cricket score updates and in-depth coverage of ongoing matches.