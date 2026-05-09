RR vs GT IPL 2026 Playing 11 Today Match: Will Prasidh Krishna, Sandeep Sharma return in Rajasthan vs Gujarat match?

Rajasthan Royals (RR) vs Gujarat Titans (GT) IPL 2026 Playing 11 Today Match, Squad, Players List: Gujarat Titans will be looking to get their 4th straight win as they take on a Rajasthan Royals outfit currently blowing hot and cold with 2 wins and 2 defeats in their last 4 encounters. Rajasthan had started off the season in blistering form before slowing up considerably as the tournament heads to its business end while Gujarat started with chequered form and have recently strung together a few wins on the trot.

Coming to team news, the chatter around both teams will be about two pacers with Rajasthan Royals’ Sandeep Sharma’s injury status still not known while Gujarat has kept Prasidh Krishna on the bench for the last three matches. If Sandeep does return, he might slot in place of Nandre Burger while RR might also give a chance to Adam Milne in place of Brijesh Sharma. Meanwhile, Prasidh, if he does return might come in place of Manav Suthar.