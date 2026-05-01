RR vs DC IPL 2026 Playing 11 Today Match: Will Ravi Bishnoi return for Rajasthan Royals vs Delhi Capitals

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Rajasthan Royals (RR) vs Delhi Capitals (DC) IPL 2026 Playing 11 Today Match, Squad, Players List: Riyan Parag’s Rajasthan Royals will take on Axar Patel’s Delhi Capitals in match 43 of the Indian Premier League 2026 at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur on Friday. The hosts are coming off a win against the Punjab Kings in the previous encounter, while the Delhi Capitals took a thumping against the Royal Challengers Bengaluru.
Although the Royals have been winning games, they needed their middle order to fire a bit more, which is what happened in the previous game when Shubamn Dubey and Donovan Ferreira did. However, skipper Parag’s form is still a concern, and he will be hoping to get some runs against the Capitals.
As per the Capitals, they need to take the previous game out of the system. Although it is a humiliating defeat, they would want to treat it as a one-off day. However, that is not how sides operate, but if they press the panic button and start making wholesale changes, this might be the start of the slippery slope for the Capitals.
Predicted XIIs
Rajasthan Royals predicted XII: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Dhruv Jurel (wk), Riyan Parag (c), Donovan Ferreira, Shubham Dubey, Ravindra Jadeja, Dasun Shanaka, Jofra Archer, Nandre Burger, Brijesh Sharma, Yash Raj Punja/Ravi Bishnoi
Delhi Capitals predicted XII: Sahil Parakh/Abishek Porel, KL Rahul (wk), Nitish Rana, Sameer Rizvi, Tristan Stubbs, David Miller, Axar Patel (c), Kuldeep Yadav, Mitchell Starc, Dushmantha Chameera, T. Natarajan, Vipraj Nigam/Auqib Nabi
Squads:
Delhi Capitals Squad: Sahil Parakh, KL Rahul(w), Nitish Rana, Sameer Rizvi, Tristan Stubbs, David Miller, Axar Patel(c), Dushmantha Chameera, Kyle Jamieson, Kuldeep Yadav, T Natarajan, Auqib Nabi Dar, Ashutosh Sharma, Vipraj Nigam, Tripurana Vijay, Abishek Porel, Lungi Ngidi, Mukesh Kumar, Ajay Jadav Mandal, Prithvi Shaw, Pathum Nissanka, Rehan Ahmed, Madhav Tiwari, Mitchell Starc, Karun Nair
Rajasthan Royals Squad: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Dhruv Jurel(w), Riyan Parag(c), Donovan Ferreira, Ravindra Jadeja, Dasun Shanaka, Jofra Archer, Nandre Burger, Brijesh Sharma, Yash Raj Punja, Ravi Singh, Ravi Bishnoi, Tushar Deshpande, Shubham Dubey, Shimron Hetmyer, Adam Milne, Aman Rao Perala, Vignesh Puthur, Lhuan-dre Pretorius, Kwena Maphaka, Yudhvir Singh Charak, Sushant Mishra, Kuldeep Sen, Sandeep Sharma
Stay updated with the latest sports news across Cricket, Football, Chess, and more. Catch all the action with real-time live cricket score updates and in-depth coverage of ongoing matches.