RR vs DC IPL 2026 Playing 11 Today Match: Will Ravi Bishnoi return for Rajasthan Royals vs Delhi Capitals

Rajasthan Royals (RR) vs Delhi Capitals (DC) IPL 2026 Playing 11 Today Match, Squad, Players List: Riyan Parag’s Rajasthan Royals will take on Axar Patel’s Delhi Capitals in match 43 of the Indian Premier League 2026 at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur on Friday. The hosts are coming off a win against the Punjab Kings in the previous encounter, while the Delhi Capitals took a thumping against the Royal Challengers Bengaluru.

Although the Royals have been winning games, they needed their middle order to fire a bit more, which is what happened in the previous game when Shubamn Dubey and Donovan Ferreira did. However, skipper Parag’s form is still a concern, and he will be hoping to get some runs against the Capitals.