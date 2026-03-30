RR vs CSK Playing 11, IPL 2026 Today Match: Who will replace MS Dhoni and Dewald Brevis in the Chennai Super Kings lineup vs Rajasthan Royals?

IPL 2026, RR vs CSK Playing 11 Today Match, Full Squad: With Chennai Super Kings’ talsiman Mahendra Singh Dhoni and Dewald Brevis out of the first few matches due to injury, the Yellow Army will hope that their recent star signing Sanju Samson can compensate for the two big hitters’ absence as they take on Rajasthan Royals in Guwahati.

RR vs CSK IPL 2026 Match 3: Date, Time, Predicted Playing XI, Head-to-Head, Pitch Report

With CSK buying 20-year-old left-arm spin all-rounder Prashant Veer who impressed in domestic T20s as well as the uncapped recruit Kartik Sharma in the auction, they will look to give both a start in order to find the perfect balance. But all eyes will be on Samson, who returns to face his former franchise RR and skipper Gaikwad, CSK’s new opening pair.