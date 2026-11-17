Inaugural winners Rajasthan Royals have announced that they will be releasing Shimron Hetmyer, thus freeing up Rs 11 crore ahead of the Indian Premier League auctions. The Royals’ list of players that they will release is out ahead of the upcoming Indian Premier League auctions next month.

What are the rules of IPL retentions?

When there is a mega auction, there is a limit to the number of players, be it overseas or the Indians, that the squads can retain. But this time around, as it is not a mega auction, teams can retain around as many players as they wish to. Despite the flexible rules, the franchises need to have 25 players, and the purse for each franchise will be around Rs 157 crore.