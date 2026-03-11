RR IPL 2026 Schedule: Rajasthan Royals fixtures list, match dates, timings, venues

Rajasthan Royals IPL 2026 Match Schedule, Dates and Fixtures List: Rajasthan Royals will start their IPL 2026 season against the five-time champions Chennai Super Kings in Guwahati. Rajasthan will play three home games in Guwahati (their home away from home) in the first phase and play one away game.

Rajasthan Royals had a disappointing campaign in the 2025 season of the Indian Premier League, finishing ninth on the points table with just four wins in the tournament. The inaugural champions struggled for consistency throughout the season, resulting in an early exit from the playoff race. However, Rajasthan will be hoping to bounce back in the upcoming campaign after making a series of changes during the mini-auction.