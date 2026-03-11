RR IPL 2026 Schedule: Rajasthan Royals fixtures list, match dates, timings, venues

Stay updated with the latest sports news across Cricket, Football, Chess, and more. Catch all the action with real-time live cricket score updates and in-depth coverage of ongoing matches.
Rajasthan Royals IPL 2026 Match Schedule, Dates and Fixtures List: Rajasthan Royals will start their IPL 2026 season against the five-time champions Chennai Super Kings in Guwahati. Rajasthan will play three home games in Guwahati (their home away from home) in the first phase and play one away game.
Rajasthan Royals had a disappointing campaign in the 2025 season of the Indian Premier League, finishing ninth on the points table with just four wins in the tournament. The inaugural champions struggled for consistency throughout the season, resulting in an early exit from the playoff race. However, Rajasthan will be hoping to bounce back in the upcoming campaign after making a series of changes during the mini-auction.
In a major reshuffle, the one-time winners traded their captain Sanju Samson to the Chennai Super Kings in exchange for Ravindra Jadeja and Sam Curran. RR also recently named Riyan Parag as their new captain, marking a new era for the Jaipur-based franchise.
Rajasthan Royals (SRH) IPL 2026 Schedule – Match List
|Home
|Away
|Venue
|Date
|Rajasthan Royals
|Chennai Super Kings
|Guwahati
|30/03/2026
|Gujarat Titans
|Rajasthan Royals
|Ahmedabad
|4/04/2026
|Rajasthan Royals
|Mumbai Indians
|Guwahati
|7/04/2026
|Rajasthan Royals
|Royal Challengers Bengaluru
|Guwahati
|10/04/2026
RR full squad: Riyan Parag(C), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shubham Dubey, Vaibhav Suryavanshi, Ravindra Jadeja, Sam Curran, Shimron Hetmyer, Dhruv Jurel, Jofra Archer, Donovan Ferreira, Lhuan-DRe Pretorius, Ravi Singh, Aman Rao Parela, Yudhvir Singh Charak, Tushar Deshpande, Kwena Maphaka, Ravi Bishnoi, Sushant Mishra, Yash Raj Punja, Vignesh Puthur, Brijesh Sharma, Adam Milne, Kuldeep Sen, Sandeep Sharma, Nandre Burger.
