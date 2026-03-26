RR IPL 2026 Schedule: Rajasthan Royals fixtures list, match dates, timings, venues

RR IPL 2026 Schedule, Fixtures, Match List, Dates, Venue: Rajasthan Royals will start their IPL 2026 season against Chennai Super Kings. Check here the Rajasthan Royals schedule, matches list, dates, venue ahead of the Indian Premier League 2026.

By: Sports Desk
2 min readMar 26, 2026 08:51 PM IST
Rajasthan RoyalsRR IPL 2026 Schedule: Check out Rajasthan Royals' match list.
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Rajasthan Royals IPL 2026 Match Schedule, Dates and Fixtures List: Rajasthan Royals will start their IPL 2026 season against the five-time champions Chennai Super Kings in Guwahati. Rajasthan will play three home games in Guwahati (their home away from home) in the first phase and play one away game.

Rajasthan Royals had a disappointing campaign in the 2025 season of the Indian Premier League, finishing ninth on the points table with just four wins in the tournament. The inaugural champions struggled for consistency throughout the season, resulting in an early exit from the playoff race. However, Rajasthan will be hoping to bounce back in the upcoming campaign after making a series of changes during the mini-auction.

In a major reshuffle, the one-time winners traded their captain Sanju Samson to the Chennai Super Kings in exchange for Ravindra Jadeja and Sam Curran. RR also recently named Riyan Parag as their new captain, marking a new era for the Jaipur-based franchise.

RR full squad: Riyan Parag(C), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shubham Dubey, Vaibhav Suryavanshi, Ravindra Jadeja, Sam Curran, Shimron Hetmyer, Dhruv Jurel, Jofra Archer, Donovan Ferreira, Lhuan-DRe Pretorius, Ravi Singh, Aman Rao Parela, Yudhvir Singh Charak, Tushar Deshpande, Kwena Maphaka, Ravi Bishnoi, Sushant Mishra, Yash Raj Punja, Vignesh Puthur, Brijesh Sharma, Adam Milne, Kuldeep Sen, Sandeep Sharma, Nandre Burger.

Rajasthan Royals (SRH) IPL 2026 Schedule – Match List

Home Away Venue Date
Rajasthan Royals Chennai Super Kings Guwahati 30/03/2026
Gujarat Titans Rajasthan Royals Ahmedabad 4/04/2026
Rajasthan Royals Mumbai Indians Guwahati 7/04/2026
Rajasthan Royals Royal Challengers Bengaluru Guwahati 10/04/2026
Sunrisers Hyderabad Rajasthan Royals Hyderabad 13/04/2026
Kolkata Knight Riders Rajasthan Royals Kolkata 19/04/2026
Lucknow Super Giants Rajasthan Royals Lucknow 22/04/2026
Rajasthan Royals Sunrisers Hyderabad Jaipur 25/04/2026
Punjab Kings Rajasthan Royals New Chandigarh 28/04/2026
Rajasthan Royals Delhi Capitals Jaipur 1/05/2026
Rajasthan Royals Gujarat Titans Jaipur 9/05/2026
Delhi Capitals Rajasthan Royals Delhi 17/05/2026
Rajasthan Royals Lucknow Super Giants Jaipur 19/05/2026
Mumbai Indians Rajasthan Royals Mumbai 24/05/2026

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