RPSG name Gautam Gambhir global mentor for its multiple T20 teams

The RP-Sanjiv Goenka ?Group has appointed former India opener and its IPL franchise team Lucknow Super Giants mentor Gautam Gambhir as a Global Mentor for its cricketing operations.

Gambhir, in addition to guiding LSG, will now also mentor RPSG Group’s T20 team in South Africa – Durban’s Super Giants. Under Gambhir, LSG qualified for the play-offs in its debut season.

🚨 Announcement Alert 🚨 We are 𝕤𝕦𝕡𝕖𝕣 𝕕𝕖𝕝𝕚𝕘𝕙𝕥𝕖𝕕 to announce Mr. Gautam Gambhir as the Global Mentor of our Super Giant family 🤩#LucknowSuperGiants | #LSG | #DurbansSuperGiants | #DSG pic.twitter.com/dvVnohLVA2 — Lucknow Super Giants (@LucknowIPL) October 7, 2022

“As a Global mentor of Super Giants, I look forward to some added responsibility . My intensity and passion to win have just got

international wings . It will be a proud moment to see the Super Giants family leave a global imprint .

“I thank Super Giants family for showing that faith in me. Guess it’s time for some more sleepless nights,” Gambhir said.