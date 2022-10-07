scorecardresearch
RPSG name Gautam Gambhir global mentor for its multiple T20 teams

Gambhir, in addition to guiding LSG, will now also mentor RPSG Group's T20 team in South Africa - Durban's Super Giants

Under Gautam Gambhir mentorship LSG qualifed in debut season .

The RP-Sanjiv Goenka ?Group has appointed former India opener and its IPL franchise team Lucknow Super Giants mentor Gautam Gambhir as a Global Mentor for its cricketing operations.

Gambhir, in addition to guiding LSG, will now also mentor RPSG Group’s T20 team in South Africa – Durban’s Super Giants. Under Gambhir, LSG qualified for the play-offs in its debut season.

“As a Global mentor of Super Giants, I look forward to some added responsibility . My intensity and passion to win have just got
international wings . It will be a proud moment to see the Super Giants family leave a global imprint .

“I thank Super Giants family for showing that faith in me. Guess it’s time for some more sleepless nights,” Gambhir said.

First published on: 07-10-2022 at 06:03:04 pm
Adani port: Kerala changes stand, sets up panel to check ‘coastal erosion’

