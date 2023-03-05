RCB vs DC WPL 2023 Live Streaming: When and Where to watch on TV and online

WPL 2023 Live Streaming, Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Delhi Capitals: Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) has put together one of the most formidable lineups in the inaugural season of the Women’s Premier League (WPL). The team boasts names like Smriti Mandhana, Ellyse Perry, Sophie Devine, Heather Knight, Dane van Niekerk, and Megan Schutt.

They will take on Meg Lanning’s Delhi Capitals. She has played 132 T20Is, scoring 3405 runs with two centuries and 15 half-centuries at an average of 36.61 and strike rate of 116.37. She has led Australia in 100 T20Is, the most by any women’s player to captain a side in the format. Jemimah Rodrigues will be the vice-captain of Capitals.

When is Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Delhi Capitals Women’s Premier League match?

The Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Delhi Capitals Women’s Premier League match will be played on Sunday, March 5.

Where is Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Delhi Capitals Women’s Premier League match happening?

The Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Delhi Capitals match will be played at the Brabourne stadium in Mumbai.

How and where to watch the live streaming of the Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Delhi Capitals Women’s Premier League match?

The Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Delhi Capitals Women’s Premier League match will be streamed live on the JioCinema app.

Which channel will telecast Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Delhi Capitals Women’s Premier League match?

The Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Delhi Capitals Women’s Premier League match will be telecast live on the Sports18 Network in India.

What time will the Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Delhi Capitals Women’s Premier League match will begin?

The Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Delhi Capitals Women’s Premier League match will start at 3:30 pm IST, on March 4. The toss is at 3:00 pm.

RCB vs DC squads

Royal Challengers Bangalore Women: Smriti Mandhana (c), Sophie Devine, Heather Knight, Ellyse Perry, Indrani Roy, Richa Ghosh (wk), Poonam Nanasaheb Khemnar, Kanika Ahuja, Megan Schutt, Renuka Singh Thakur, Sahana Pawar

Delhi Capitals Women: Taniya Bhatia (wk), Shafali Verma, Meg Lanning (c), Jemimah Rodrigues, Alice Capsey, Marizanne Kapp, Mani Minnu, Jess Jonassen, Radha Yadav, Shikha Pandey, Poonam Yadav