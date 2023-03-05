RCB vs DC Live Score WPL 2023: Smriti Mandhana wins the toss, Bangalore to bowl first

RCB vs DC live: Shafali Verma speaks

"We are prepared well for this match. All of the team members have been doing good as a group. We are up for this contest. We are enjoying each other's company. We know we are playing our first game of this tournament and we are rearing to go and give our 100% there.

We were playing with each other a few days ago. Hence we know their strengths and weaknesses. So we will work on those things. We will try to hit on their weak points.

We need to be consistent throughout the season. I came here thinking that I will do well. I hope I stay strong on my words.

We know each and every player's strengths. We have video analysts with us. They have shown us the clips and tips. Now we need to execute the plans which they worked on for us.

As I saw, our batting is very strong. Hence we will work really hard on that and give our 100% to win the game.

I have played at DY Patil and here. I know how both wickets play. Today, let's see how this pitch goes on and will play accordingly."