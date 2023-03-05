RCB vs DC Live Score WPL 2023: Smriti Mandhana wins the toss, Bangalore to bowl first

Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Delhi Capitals Live Updates: Meg Lanning-led Delhi Capitals will take on Smriti Mandhana’s Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) on Sunday at the Brabourne Stadium.
RCB have put together one of the WPL’s most formidable lineups. The team boasts names like Smriti Mandhana, Ellyse Perry, Sophie Devine, Heather Knight, Dane van Niekerk, Megan Schutt, Richa Ghosh and Renuka Thakur. World Cup-winning Australian Meg Lanning’s Delhi appear to have a slight edge over their opponents when it comes to Indian talent on paper. While Lanning along with Jess Jonasen, Marizanne Kapp and Alice Capsey are likely to be the four overseas players.
Playing XIs: Delhi Capitals: Shafali Verma, Meg Lanning (c), Marizanne Kapp, Jemimah Rodrigues, Alice Capsey, Jess Jonassen, Taniya Bhatia (wk), Arundhati Reddy, Shikha Pandey, Radha Yadav, Tara Norris; Royal Challengers Bangalore: Smriti Mandhana (c), Sophie Devine, Disha Kasat, Ellyse Perry, Richa Ghosh (wk), Heather Knight, Kanika Ahuja, Asha Shobana, Megan Schutt, Preeti Bose, Renuka Singh Thakur
Scroll down to catch all the live action between Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Delhi Capitals from Mumbai.
Shafali Verma and Meg Lanning in the middle to open for Delhi. Renuka Singh Thakur has the new ball and we're underway in match number two of WPL 2023.
Delhi are the only team who have an associate player in their squad. Tara Norris of USA, giving them the advantage to feature her alongside the usual four more overseas players. The 6+5 combination rather than 7+4, which is the case for the remaining four franchises in WPL 2023.
Royal Challengers Bangalore won the toss and opt to bowl first.
Smriti Mandhana (Royal Challengers Bangalore Skipper): "We will bowl first. Looks like a fresh wicket. We have quality seamers. Hence we will exploit that. It's (Playing XI) a tough one to choose. The four overseas players are Ellyse Perry, Megan Schutt, Heather Knight and Sophie Devine. We will figure out the rest of the players, haha. This is a great opportunity for the girls to show what they have got. I just joined the team a couple of days ago. But we have prepared really well."
Meg Lanning(Delhi Capitals Skipper): " Yeah the pitch looks pretty good, it has even covering of grass it looks like it will play the same throughout the game. It would be good to bat on though. We are playing with three quicks and three spinners. We have given some sort of role to every player, let's hope that we come together well today."
"It is hot, 33 degrees. Afternoon game and it is the first for both these teams. This is a red soil pitch with plenty of runs in it. Looks nice and flat. The field is really quick and has short boundaries, 57 and 53 meters square. But behind the wicket on one end it is only 46 meters and you want to target that as a batter. There is a slope on the square and you should know the angles of this ground, which is the area where you can get the best runs and exploit that. We are expecting some big runs. I still think there might be something in it for the pacers at the start."
Both the team have checked in at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai. We are only minutes away from the toss.
"I am really happy for the opportunity I am getting here. I am feeling grateful now. The environment is really exciting and I am enjoying the opportunity. As you said, I am working on my finishing skills. I have been doing it regularly now."
"We are prepared well for this match. All of the team members have been doing good as a group. We are up for this contest. We are enjoying each other's company. We know we are playing our first game of this tournament and we are rearing to go and give our 100% there.
We were playing with each other a few days ago. Hence we know their strengths and weaknesses. So we will work on those things. We will try to hit on their weak points.
We need to be consistent throughout the season. I came here thinking that I will do well. I hope I stay strong on my words.
We know each and every player's strengths. We have video analysts with us. They have shown us the clips and tips. Now we need to execute the plans which they worked on for us.
As I saw, our batting is very strong. Hence we will work really hard on that and give our 100% to win the game.
I have played at DY Patil and here. I know how both wickets play. Today, let's see how this pitch goes on and will play accordingly."
Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the second match to be played between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Delhi Capitals at Brabourne Stadium, Mumbai.