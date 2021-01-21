Royal Challengers Bangalore IPL 2021: Full list of retained and released players

RCB IPL 2021 retained and released players: Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) will be one of the teams to have a new look in the next IPL season, with some big names having been released.

Australia limited-overs captain Aaron Finch, who was RCB’s senior opening batsman in IPL 2020, is one of the big names to have been released. Chris Morris, Moeen Ali and Dale Steyn’s contracts with the franchise have also come to an end. Umesh Yadav is one of the released Indian players who might draw interest in the next auction.

RCB: List of players retained– Virat Kohli, AB de Villiers, Yuzvendra Chahal, Devdutt Padikkal, Navdeep Saini, Washington Sundar, Mohammed Siraj, Kane Richardson, Adam Zampa, Josh Philippe, Shahbaz Ahmed and Pavan Deshpande.

IPL Retention Announcement 🔊 Here’s the news you’ve been waiting for, 12th Man Army. We have retained 12 stars from our 2020 squad. 🌟🤩#PlayBold #IPL2021 #WeAreChallengers pic.twitter.com/YkzSV3EUjU — Royal Challengers Bangalore (@RCBTweets) January 20, 2021

List of players released– Aaron Finch, Chris Morris, Isuru Udana, Moeen Ali, Pawan Negi, Gurkeerat Singh Mann, Shivam Dube, Dale Steyn, Parthiv Patel and Umesh Yadav.

Royal Challengers Bangalore purse remaining: Rs 35.7cr

