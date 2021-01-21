scorecardresearch
Thursday, January 21, 2021
Royal Challengers Bangalore IPL 2021: Full list of retained and released players

RCB; IPL 2021 retained and released players list: Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) will be one of the teams to have a new look in the next IPL season, with some big names having been released.

By: Sports Desk | Updated: January 21, 2021 1:31:14 pm
Australia limited-overs captain Aaron Finch, who was RCB’s senior opening batsman in IPL 2020, is one of the big names to have been released. Chris Morris, Moeen Ali and Dale Steyn’s contracts with the franchise have also come to an end. Umesh Yadav is one of the released Indian players who might draw interest in the next auction.

RCB: List of players retained– Virat KohliAB de VilliersYuzvendra ChahalDevdutt PadikkalNavdeep SainiWashington SundarMohammed Siraj, Kane Richardson, Adam Zampa, Josh Philippe, Shahbaz Ahmed and Pavan Deshpande.

List of players released– Aaron FinchChris Morris, Isuru Udana, Moeen AliPawan Negi, Gurkeerat Singh Mann, Shivam DubeDale SteynParthiv Patel and Umesh Yadav.

Royal Challengers Bangalore purse remaining: Rs 35.7cr

