Royal Challengers Bangalore sell Quinton de Kock to Mumbai Indians in first IPL player tradeoff

Quinton de Kock has been sold to Mumbai Indians. (IPL)

Royal Challengers Bangalore sold wicketkeeper-batsman Quinton de Kock to Mumbai Indians in IPL’s first trade of 2019, Espncricinfo reported. As per the report, the South African player has been traded off to the three-time Champions in an all-money deal, ahead of the auction that will take place in December.

RCB, who bought de Kock for Rs 2.8 crore at the 2018 auctions, have sold him to Mumbai at the same price. To offset the deal, Mumbai have released Bangladesh seamer Mustafizur Rahman, who was bought for Rs 2.2 crore at the 2018 auctions and Sri Lankan offspinner Akila Dananjaya, who was bought for Rs 50 lakh.

In 2018 IPL season, de Kock played 8 matches, in which he scored 201 runs at a strike rate of 124.07. Throughout his career in the T20 league, the left-handed batsman has scored one hundred and six fifties in 34 innings. He has also made 927 runs at a strike rate of 125.6.

The IPL has two trading windows, the first one starting immediately after the end of the season, and will continue until one month prior to the auction. The second window will begin after the auction till the start of the tournament. The last date for retentions and releases for the franchises is November 15.

