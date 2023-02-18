Royal Challengers Bangalore name Smriti Mandhana as Women’s team captain

Royal Challengers Bangalore, on Saturday, announced Smriti Mandhana as the captain of the women’s team ahead of the inaugural Women’s Premier League (WPL) 2023.

Virat Kohli and Faf du Plessis – the former and current captains of the men’s team made the announcement on RCB’s social media handles.

“Now it’s time for another No. 18 to lead a very special RCB team in WPL. Yes, we are talking about Smriti Mandhana. Go on Smriti. You have the support best team and best fans in the world,” Kohli said.

“It is an incredible privilege to captain RCB, what an incredible franchise and so much history and great players just walking through that dressing room. I am very confident that our women’s captain has all the attributes to lead RCB. All the very best, Smriti Mandhana. See you at the games,” du Plessis said.

Mandhana was signed in the recently held auctions for a sum of Rs 3.40 crore, the highest price for a player in the WPL auction.

On her role as the RCB women’s team captain, Mandhana expressed happiness and said: “ It is such a great feeling to see Virat and Faf speak so much about leading RCB and I would like to thank RCB management for giving me this amazing opportunity. I am looking forward to receiving all the love and support from you fans who I am told are the best in the World. I promise you to give my 100% to lead RCB to success in WPL”

As an opener, the southpaw has made 2661 runs from 113 WT20Is, averaging 27.15 and with a strike-rate of 123.19.

She has plied her trade in the T20 circuit, making appearances for Brisbane Heat, Sydney Thunder (Women’s BBL), Western Storm (Kia Super League) and Southern Brave (The Hundred).

RCB will play their first match on March 5 against Delhi Capitals.