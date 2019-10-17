Royal Challengers Bangalore appoint female support staff member, first in IPL

Royal Challengers Bangalore have announced that Navnita Gautam has joined the team’s support staff as sports massage therapist for the upcoming season. This is the first time that a woman has been part of an IPL team’s support staff.

Navnita Gautam joins us as a sports massage therapist for the 13th edition of IPL. She will work to identify, and implement massage therapy to help the team prepare and recover better.

.

We are proud to be the first IPL team to have a woman support staff member.

— Royal Challengers (@RCBTweets) October 17, 2019

Head physiotherapist Evan Speechly and strength and conditioning coach Shanker Basu are some of the other support staff members at RCB who Gautam will be working with.

Gautam has worked with several cricket teams in the past as well as the national basketball team.

“I am very pleased to be a part of this moment in history and another step in the right direction. The game has come a long way, in many ways, in terms of the Women’s Cricket Team and how many people are watching it, the interest was long due,” Chairman of RCB, Sanjeev Churiwala, said in an official statement.

“Sport is a great enabler, but it is important to ensure that the principles of equity in participation also extends to its staffing bodies. Increasing participation and success by women in all sporting arenas have made this possible and we at RCB are very thrilled to have found great talent in Navnita,” he added.