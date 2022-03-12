Royal Challengers Bangalore announce Faf du Plessis as new captain

Royal Challengers Bangalore on Saturday announced Faf du Plessis as their captain for the new Indian Premier League (IPL) season.

The 37-year-old veteran batsman, who has been part of the Chennai Super Kings for many years and also opened the batting for them, was among the top buys for RCB which bought 19 players at the IPL Mega Auction.

“The addition of Faf du Plessis adds real strength to the batting department. He is a proven performer, a seasoned campaigner and has delivered at the highest levels,” Royal Challengers Bangalore head coach Sanjay Bangar had said in a release from the franchise, a day after the auction.

The RCB captaincy had fallen vacant when previous captain Virat Kohli had announced before the start of the 2021 season that it would be his last as the franchise’s skipper. His announcement came just days after he had said that he would be stepping down as India’s T20I captain ahead of the T20 World Cup.

Kohli was then sacked as India’s ODI captain and later stepped down from Test captaincy as well, which means that he will now play for India and in the IPL as just a player.

“This will be my last IPL as captain of RCB. I’ll continue to be an RCB player till I play my last IPL game. I thank all the RCB fans for believing in me and supporting me,” the 32-year-old flamboyant batsman had said in a video released by RCB.

More to follow