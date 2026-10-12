Rovman Powell, Sherfane Rutherford reprimanded for breaching ICC Code of Conduct

West Indies players Rovman Powell and Sherfane Rutherford were on Monday reprimanded for breaching the ICC Code of Conduct during the second men's T20 International against India in Ranchi last Friday. (CREIMAS)

West Indies players Rovman Powell and Sherfane Rutherford were on Monday reprimanded for breaching the ICC Code of Conduct during the second men’s T20 International against India in Ranchi last Friday. Both were also awarded one demerit point each, with the offences being their first in a 24-month period.

Powell was found guilty of breaching Article 2.2 of the ICC Code of Conduct, relating to the abuse of cricket equipment, after he struck the ball away with his bat following his dismissal in the sixth over of the West Indies innings. Meanwhile, Rutherford breached Article 2.8, which relates to showing dissent at an umpire’s decision, after aggressively shouting at the umpire in the 13th over when a delivery he believed was wide was ruled legitimate.