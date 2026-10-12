Rovman Powell, Sherfane Rutherford reprimanded for breaching ICC Code of Conduct

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West Indies players Rovman Powell and Sherfane Rutherford were on Monday reprimanded for breaching the ICC Code of Conduct during the second men’s T20 International against India in Ranchi last Friday. Both were also awarded one demerit point each, with the offences being their first in a 24-month period.
Powell was found guilty of breaching Article 2.2 of the ICC Code of Conduct, relating to the abuse of cricket equipment, after he struck the ball away with his bat following his dismissal in the sixth over of the West Indies innings. Meanwhile, Rutherford breached Article 2.8, which relates to showing dissent at an umpire’s decision, after aggressively shouting at the umpire in the 13th over when a delivery he believed was wide was ruled legitimate.
Both players admitted their respective offences and accepted the sanctions proposed by match referee Prakash Bhatt of the Emirates ICC International Panel of Match Referees, ruling out the need for formal hearings. The charges were levelled by on-field umpires Jayaraman Madanagopal and Rohan Pandit, third umpire Nitin Menon and fourth umpire Virender Sharma.
In that match, Windies skipper Shai Hope and Rutherford took India bowlers to the cleaners and chased down a massive target as West Indies defeated the hosts by 6 wickets. Hope, who top-scored with 102, bludgeoned the Men in Blue bowlers for 6 fours and 9 sixes while Rutherford held up his end of the bargain with 84 runs in an innings studded with 7 fours and 7 sixes.
India had started well taking Kamil Pooran, Shimron Hetmyer and Rovman Powell cheaply with the West Indies 58/3 at one point. But Hope and Rutherford’s 120-run partnership took the game away from India while Romario Shepherd putting the exclamation mark in the victory with a 13-ball 34-run innings.
India bounced back in the 3rd T20I, winning the match in Indore by 14 runs, courtesy of a 3-wicket haul by Arshdeep Singh and a blistering 69-run innings by Abhishek Sharma. They now lead 2-1 in the 5-match series.
Stay updated with the latest sports news across Cricket, Football, Chess, and more. Catch all the action with real-time live cricket score updates and in-depth coverage of ongoing matches.