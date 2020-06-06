My wife cried as she thought I twisted my arm: Rohit Sharma reminisces third double ton

Rohit Sharma celebrates after completing century during 2nd ODI match against Sri Lanka Played at IS Bindra PCA Stadium in Mohali on December 13, 2017. (Express Photo by Kamleshwar Singh) Rohit Sharma celebrates after completing century during 2nd ODI match against Sri Lanka Played at IS Bindra PCA Stadium in Mohali on December 13, 2017. (Express Photo by Kamleshwar Singh)

Rohit Hitman Sharma- that’s how his teammate Mayank Agarwal addressed him in his show ‘Open Nets with Mayank’ – reminisced his third ODI double century at PCA Mohali, revealing why his wife Ritika was in tears at the stands. Rohit had made 208 runs off 153 balls against Sri Lanka in December 2017.

“My wife got emotional while I reached the landmark. It was a special innings because it was our wedding anniversary and the best gift I could give her on that occasion. She was scared when I dived at 196. She thought I twisted my arm,” Rohit revealed.

What are the two things @ImRo45‘s wife has discovered about him during the lockdown and what explanation the Hitman has for it? 😂😂 Watch the full episode on Open nets with @mayankcricket here 👉 https://t.co/DDfyKrvqCQ pic.twitter.com/snA7IDH2sI — BCCI (@BCCI) June 6, 2020

Rohit had hit 13 fours and 12 sixes in that innings. This knock took India to 392/4 in 50 overs and eventually the men in blue went on to win the match by 141 runs. Rohit is the only cricketer to have scored three double hundreds in ODI cricket. It was the second against Sri Lanka and the other one came against Australia.

Watch the video:

“To be very honest I was going pretty slow, I never thought I will get to a double hundred but once you cross 125, I feel it gets easier for you because bowlers are under pressure. Unless you make a mistake I don’t think you can get out,” the right-hander said.

His long time opening partner Shikhar Dhawan was also present in the show and sharing their camaraderie on the field, Shikhar said, “We first started opening in Champions Trophy in 2013. We know each other since our Under-19 days and the best thing about our pair is we don’t let the pressure come to each other, we share it.”

