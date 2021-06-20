Ross Taylor ‘jealous’ of Nathan Lyon for getting signed jersey from India

Ross Taylor joked that he was jealous when he saw the Indian team presenting a signed shirt to Australian spinner Nathan Lyon on the occasion of his 100th Test earlier this year, saying that he did not get a similar honour when he had played his 100th Test, also against India, last year.

Taylor said on The Grade Cricketer podcast, “I played India in my 100th Test last year, and I didn’t get a shirt. I’m a bit jealous of Nathan. We played a couple of series before, and I’m watching the game and I’m watching him (Lyon) getting a shirt and I’m like ‘Aaah, okay!’”

Taylor was responding to a question on India’s sporting gestures on the cricket field and ‘statesman’ Ajinkya Rahane’s gestures of large-heartedness, also seen after India’s rout of Afghanistan in their only Test two years ago.

“I played with Rahane in Rajasthan Royals, he is a fantastic ambassador for the game of cricket,” Taylor said.

Taylor, however, is not the only person to have missed out on the shirt gesture from India. England captain Joe Root also played his 100th Test against India earlier this year, but did not get the treatment reserved for Lyon.