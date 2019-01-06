High-scoring matches will help New Zealand prepare for World Cup: Ross Taylor

New Zealand middle-order batsman Ross Taylor on Sunday said the high-scoring matches played against Sri Lanka will help the Kiwis prepare for the upcoming ICC World Cup in England. In the two matches played so far, New Zealand have put on a brilliant batting display as they surpassed the 300-run mark in both the instances.

New Zealand scored 371 in the first match and managed 319 in the second ODI. “As we’ve seen even in the last two games, we know our home conditions well and play very well at home. In England, there are similar conditions but there are intricate differences in those UK venues. I think the guys who have played county cricket, their experience will come to the fore. Those England grounds are generally high-scoring too so it’s quite good practice for the World Cup,” a report in Cricbuzz quoted Ross Taylor as saying.

“Players have got to play their natural game but at the end of the day you get yourself in trouble in ODI cricket when you’re four or five down at the 25-30 over mark, then you’re playing catch-up and you don’t give yourself a chance to express yourself,” he said.

“You’ve got to earn the right to do that and I think we’ve done so in the last two games. It’ll probably a high-scoring game again in Nelson. Even though 300 is a par score, sometimes chasing 300 can be pretty intimidating. You’ve got to go about it in a certain way. We’ve got to find ways of getting to the big scores, and also of restricting the opposition as well.”

After taking an unassailable 2-0 lead in the series, both the team will play the final ODI on January 8.