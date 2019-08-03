‘Typical arrogance’: Fans roast Mark Waugh for old tweet on Rory Burns

Rory Burns batted through the whole of Day 2 vs Australia, as England got to within 17 runs of the visiting team’s first innings total with six wickets in hand on Friday. However, this has resulted in fans digging up a tweet by Mark Waugh from last month, in which he said Burns looks like a night watchman rather than a proper batsman.

Harsh call but Rory Burns looked like he was the night watchman. Don’t think he will be playing the Ashes. — Mark Waugh (@juniorwaugh349) July 25, 2019

The junior Waugh’s tweet was in reference to the Test between England and Ireland last month, in which Burns could only manage to score 12 runs over two innings, both times opening the innings.

Midway through Burns’s innings on Friday, Mark Waugh tweeted that Burns was “digging himself into a hole”. Burns would eventually finish Day 2 with an unbeaten 125.

As Day 2 came to a close at Edgbaston, Waugh’s tweet – made on July 25 – was made to resurface, with a deluge of comments berating his crystal ball reading skills. “Typical arrogance,” one fan replied to the tweet. “Well this has aged well,” went another reply.

Typical arrogance. — Danny (@dannyyoung35) August 2, 2019

Well this has aged well — Chicko1977 (@Chicko19771) August 2, 2019

Make your words sweet, just in case you ever have to eat them.#NationOfCheats — Adrian M | Biochem 🤓 (@DocWindage) August 2, 2019

One of the replies to Waugh’s tweet came from Liam Burns, Rory’s brother. “Bore off Mark, he’s got class, a brain and precisely the backbone needed to nullify your pace attack. He’s rarely out of form and rises to the occasion, so I’d back him to turn it on in the heat of the battle,” the brother of England’s Ashes hero said.

Bore off Mark, he’s got class, a brain and precisely the backbone needed to nullify your pace attack. He’s rarely out of form and rises to the occasion, so I’d back him to turn it on in the heat of the battle. — Liam Burns (@Burnsy3585) July 26, 2019

To make matters interesting, Steve Waugh, who was facing the press after play on Friday, had vastly different things to say about Burns from his brother. “To tell you the truth, I hadn’t seen a lot of Burns. His concentration was excellent, he obviously knows his game really well and to get a hundred on that pitch is a good performance in Ashes cricket,” Steve Waugh said.

This was the first Test ton by the 28-year-old Rory Burns. This was also the first time an England opener apart from Alastair Cook batted out a full day in a home Test since 2013.

England will resume batting on 267/4 on Day 3 on Saturday.