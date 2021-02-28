Rory Burns gets reprimanded over deleted tweet to England Women’s Alex Hartley

England have decided to give opener Rory Burns a reprimand for a tweet, which he had posted after their defeat in the third Test against India in Ahmedabad.

According to ESPNcricinfo, the team management of the visiting side in India have spoken with the 30-year-old batsman.

Earlier, Burns had hit back at England Women spinner Alex Hartley on Twitter after the latter had taken a dig at the national men’s team for getting over with the Motera Test within two days.

“Nice of the England boys to get this test match finished just before England Women play tonight,” Hartley had written on Twitter with four clapping emojis. She had also advertised that the women’s side were preparing for their second ODI against New Zealand in the same post.

Not taking kindly to her remarks, Burns had posted, “Very disappointing attitude considering all the boys do to support the Women’s game.” The tweet was subsequently deleted.

Following the furore, Hartley had replied to him, saying, “Think it’s been taken the wrong way/out of context. No offence was meant. We are all test match fans.”

Think it’s been taken the wrong way/out of context. No offence was meant. We are all test match fans pic.twitter.com/NIJU8QM2Xi — Alexandra Hartley (@AlexHartley93) February 25, 2021

Talking about the incident, England head coach Chris Silverwood said on Friday, “It’s not for me to judge on that one. That will be dealt with back in England. I don’t worry about things like that. I’ve got more on my plate this end to worry about.”

“That’s what I’ll be encouraging the boys to do as well: keep their head in what’s happening here.”

Burns, who was replaced by Zak Crawley in the Motera Test, has scored just 58 runs across four innings in the opening two Tests against India.

England will take on India in the final Test of the series, beginning on March 4.