Follow Us:
Wednesday, August 08, 2018
Five competitors, one clear winner! The best smartphone you can buy under Rs 25,000 Sponsored

Five competitors, one clear winner! The best smartphone you can buy under Rs 25,000

Rookie Ollie Pope to make his Test debut vs India at Lord’s

Joe Root confirmed on Wednesday rookie batsman Ollie Pope will make his debut against India in the second Test starting at the Lord's tomorrow.

By: PTI | Published: August 8, 2018 6:25:52 pm
England’s Ollie Pope during nets. (Source: Reuters)
Related News

England captain Joe Root confirmed on Wednesday rookie batsman Ollie Pope will make his debut against India in the second Test starting at the Lord’s tomorrow.

Root announced that Surrey batsman Pope will receive his first cap batting at No. 4, replacing Dawid Malan from the side that won the first game by 31 runs at Edgbaston last week.

Seamer Jamie Porter misses out from the initial 13-man squad, while one among Moeen Ali or Chris Woakes will replace Ben Stokes.

England 12-man squad: Joe Root (capt), Moeen Ali, James Anderson, Jonny Bairstow (w), Stuart Broad, Jos Buttler, Alastair Cook, Sam Curran, Keaton Jennings, Ollie Pope, Adil Rashid, Chris Woakes.

Must Watch

Start your day the best way
with the Express Morning Briefing

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

More Related News
Advertisement

Best of Express

Advertisement
Advertisement
We wanted to tell them that this is not a fluke. This is going to happen over and over again. The Aussies simply couldn’t handle it. They were shaken 