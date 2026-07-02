Ronaldo or Messi? Former German player answers: ‘Never..rivalry with that level’

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Who is the best football player? Is it Cristiano Ronaldo or Lionel Messi? A debate that has been going on forever since both came into top-tier football. While some pundits and fans choose the artistic nature of Lionel Messi, others prefer the machine-like discipline of Cristiano Ronaldo.
Former German goalkeeper Oliver Kahn shared his perspective on the matter.
“Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi have pushed each other for nearly two decades, and it’s truly extraordinary to see the level of soccer they continue to display. Their rivalry was never based on words, but on performances. Every season, they’ve pushed each other to be even better,” he said on Zee5.
“It’s possible that soccer will never again see another rivalry with that level of consistency and excellence,” Kahn added.
Both Ronaldo and Messi have set unprecedented records over the years, setting new standards in football. Both players are known for their rivalry, competing to become the highest goal-scorer while playing in La Liga. Messi represented Barcelona, and Cristiano Ronaldo represented Real Madrid.
Although they faced each other frequently while part of the Spanish league, international football has not seen them play against each other often. In the ongoing World Cup, the only chance of them facing each other is in the final.
Kylian Mbappe, who scored a hat-trick against Argentina in the 2022 World Cup final—one of the greatest individual performances in the tournament’s history—has spoken on the Messi-Ronaldo debate. Mbappe pushed back on the idea that one represents talent and the other hard work. “That is something said by someone who has never put on boots to train every day. If you can tell me Ronaldo has no talent or Messi hasn’t worked, you have never trained a day in your life.”
Having played alongside Messi at PSG and grown up idolising Ronaldo, he refused to separate them. “They are truly different. Everything opposes them, right foot, left foot, tall, short. That’s what made the rivalry so good.”
Under pressure, Mbappe said he needs it. “I need to feel the adrenaline, the tension. When you play for a big club, you don’t just have to win, you have to perform every time. There is no right to make mistakes. That stimulates me.”
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