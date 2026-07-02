Ronaldo or Messi? Former German player answers: ‘Never..rivalry with that level’

Who is the best football player? Is it Cristiano Ronaldo or Lionel Messi? A debate that has been going on forever since both came into top-tier football. While some pundits and fans choose the artistic nature of Lionel Messi, others prefer the machine-like discipline of Cristiano Ronaldo.

Former German goalkeeper Oliver Kahn shared his perspective on the matter.

“Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi have pushed each other for nearly two decades, and it’s truly extraordinary to see the level of soccer they continue to display. Their rivalry was never based on words, but on performances. Every season, they’ve pushed each other to be even better,” he said on Zee5.