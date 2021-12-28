𝗦𝗜𝗜𝗜𝗨𝗨𝗨𝗨 reaches South Africa: Siraj’s celebration goes viral

India pacer Mohammed Siraj copied the famous celebration of Manchester United icon Cristiano Ronaldo, when he got the wicket of Rassie van der Dussen on Day 3 of the first Test against South Africa at Centurion on Tuesday.

The celebration which is often copied by footballers all around the world, found its way, probably for first time, in an international Test match.

In the match, van Der Dussen found Siraj’s pace too hot to handle and the outside edge was comfortably snapped at gully by Ajinkya Rahane.

Meanwhile, Siraj’s colleagues lived up to their reputation by running through the South African top half, reducing the hosts to 109 for 5 at tea after Lungi Ngidi’s six-wicket haul limited the visitors to 327 on day three of the first Test.

After a good batting day at the onset, the second day’s heavy showers spiced up the pitch to such an extent that as many as 12 wickets were lost in the first two sessions.

The 𝗦𝗜𝗜𝗜𝗨𝗨𝗨𝗨 celebration has reached the @BCCI camp in South Africa 😅 pic.twitter.com/VLELTNhPbM — Premier League India (@PLforIndia) December 28, 2021

If India lost seven of them for an addition of only 55 runs in the morning due to Ngidi’s 6 for 71 and Kagiso Rabada’s complementary 3 for 72, Mohammed Shami (2/16), Jasprit Bumrah (1/12), Mohammed Siraj (1/29) and Shardul Thakur (1/27) all got into the act on a spicy deck with a lot of underlying moisture.

Credit to India that despite losing Bumrah for a better part of second session due to sprained ankle, they didn’t let the intensity down even after Temba Bavuma (31 batting) and Quinton de Kock (34) had added 72 runs for the fifth wicket.

De Kock’s loose shot of a long hop from Thakur that saw him drag one back onto his stumps literally put the Proteas in the dumps.

This was after Bumrah bowled a beautiful length with a tiniest movement that had Dean Elgar edging one to Rishabh Pant.

Coming in as one change, Shami bowled an in-cutter that breached Keegan Peterson’s defence and then bowled a late leg-cutter that beat Aiden Markram’s outside edge.