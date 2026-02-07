Romario Shepherd becomes first West Indian to take a T20 World Cup hat-trick, claims four wickets in an over vs Scotland

Stay updated with the latest sports news across Cricket, Football, Chess, and more. Catch all the action with real-time live cricket score updates and in-depth coverage of ongoing matches.
All-rounder Romario Shepherd became the first West Indies player to register a hat-trick in the T20 World Cup during the 2026 ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Match No. 3 against Scotland at Kolkata’s Eden Gardens on Saturday.
Shepherd dismissed Matthew Cross, Michael Leask, and Oliver Davidson off three consecutive deliveries in the 17th over to complete his hat-trick. He picked up four wickets in that over, also removing Safyaan Sharif off the final delivery to complete a five-wicket haul. His figures of 5-for helped West Indies bundle out Scotland for 147, securing a 35-run win in the Group C game and starting their T20 World Cup 2026 campaign with a victory.
Player Year and opposition
Brett Lee (Australia) vs Bangladesh in 2007
Kagiso Rabada (South Africa) vs England in 2021
Wanindu Hasaranga (Sri Lanka) vs South Africa in 2021
Curtis Campher (Ireland) vs Netherlands in 2021
Josh Little (Ireland) vs New Zealand in 2022
Karthik Meiyappan (UAE) vs Sri Lanka in 2022
Pat Cummins (Australia) vs Afghanistan in 2024
Pat Cummins (Australia) vs Bangladesh in 2024
Chris Jordan (England) vs USA in 2024
Romario Shepherd (West Indies) vs Scotland in 2026*
Stay updated with the latest sports news across Cricket, Football, Chess, and more. Catch all the action with real-time live cricket score updates and in-depth coverage of ongoing matches.