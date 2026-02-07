Romario Shepherd becomes first West Indian to take a T20 World Cup hat-trick, claims four wickets in an over vs Scotland

Shepherd dismissed Matthew Cross, Michael Leask, and Oliver Davidson off three consecutive deliveries in the 17th over to complete his hat-trick.

By: Sports Desk
2 min readFeb 7, 2026 06:49 PM IST
West Indies all-rounder Romario Shepherd in action during T20 World Cup 2026 match vs Scotland. (PHOTO: PTI)West Indies all-rounder Romario Shepherd in action during T20 World Cup 2026 match vs Scotland. (PHOTO: PTI)
All-rounder Romario Shepherd became the first West Indies player to register a hat-trick in the T20 World Cup during the 2026 ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Match No. 3 against Scotland at Kolkata’s Eden Gardens on Saturday.

Shepherd dismissed Matthew Cross, Michael Leask, and Oliver Davidson off three consecutive deliveries in the 17th over to complete his hat-trick. He picked up four wickets in that over, also removing Safyaan Sharif off the final delivery to complete a five-wicket haul. His figures of 5-for helped West Indies bundle out Scotland for 147, securing a 35-run win in the Group C game and starting their T20 World Cup 2026 campaign with a victory.

Full list of players to register hat-trick in T20 World Cup

Player Year and opposition

Brett Lee (Australia) vs Bangladesh in 2007

Kagiso Rabada (South Africa) vs England in 2021

Wanindu Hasaranga (Sri Lanka) vs South Africa in 2021

Curtis Campher (Ireland) vs Netherlands in 2021

Josh Little (Ireland) vs New Zealand in 2022

Karthik Meiyappan (UAE) vs Sri Lanka in 2022

Pat Cummins (Australia) vs Afghanistan in 2024

Pat Cummins (Australia) vs Bangladesh in 2024

Chris Jordan (England) vs USA in 2024

Romario Shepherd (West Indies) vs Scotland in 2026*

