Romario Shepherd becomes first West Indian to take a T20 World Cup hat-trick, claims four wickets in an over vs Scotland

All-rounder Romario Shepherd became the first West Indies player to register a hat-trick in the T20 World Cup during the 2026 ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Match No. 3 against Scotland at Kolkata’s Eden Gardens on Saturday.

Shepherd dismissed Matthew Cross, Michael Leask, and Oliver Davidson off three consecutive deliveries in the 17th over to complete his hat-trick. He picked up four wickets in that over, also removing Safyaan Sharif off the final delivery to complete a five-wicket haul. His figures of 5-for helped West Indies bundle out Scotland for 147, securing a 35-run win in the Group C game and starting their T20 World Cup 2026 campaign with a victory.