Mo Bobat on why Romario Shepherd bowled last over for RCB against DC

The Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) suffered their first home loss of IPL 2026, losing a last-over thriller to Delhi Capitals on Saturday. Romario Shepherd was entrusted with defending 15 runs in the last over, but could not execute as David Miller smashed him for two sixes and a four to close out the match.

RCB Director of Cricket, Mo Bobat, said that the likes of Josh Hazlewood and Bhuvneshwar Kumar had to be bowled earlier than usual for the side to stay in the game, which eventually led to Shepherd bowling the last over.

“There comes a point in a game where you feel like you’re behind the game. So, to get yourself back in that game or maybe even get ahead of the game, you have to use your champion bowlers,” Bobat said in the post-match press conference.