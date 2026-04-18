Mo Bobat on why Romario Shepherd bowled last over for RCB against DC

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The Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) suffered their first home loss of IPL 2026, losing a last-over thriller to Delhi Capitals on Saturday. Romario Shepherd was entrusted with defending 15 runs in the last over, but could not execute as David Miller smashed him for two sixes and a four to close out the match.
RCB Director of Cricket, Mo Bobat, said that the likes of Josh Hazlewood and Bhuvneshwar Kumar had to be bowled earlier than usual for the side to stay in the game, which eventually led to Shepherd bowling the last over.
“There comes a point in a game where you feel like you’re behind the game. So, to get yourself back in that game or maybe even get ahead of the game, you have to use your champion bowlers,” Bobat said in the post-match press conference.
“So, we felt that we had to bowl both Hazlewood and Bhuvi when we did, to try and make it as difficult as possible later in the game. Obviously, that involves a bit of a risk. It was a tough ask for Romario, bowling that last over to two international batters and two international finishers. So, it was always going to be a tough ask, but we had to take the game as deep as possible,” he added.
RCB finished with a score of 175 runs after 20 overs on a surface where stroke-making was not always easy under the hot sun. Bobat admitted that the reigning champions could have got a bigger score in the first innings.
“I wouldn’t put a number on it, but my instinct is we were short with the bat. I think we should have got more runs than we got. I wouldn’t necessarily put a number on it. The boys did a good job of trying to defend it, but not quite good enough,” he said.
One of the positives, despite the loss, was the bowling of Bhuvneshwar Kumar, who took three wickets in the powerplay. Bobat felt that the 36-year-old was bowling with more zip than in IPL 2025.
“He was brilliant today. I actually think he’s got a bit more zip than last season. That early spell from him got us going and gave us a chance of defending that score. He’s someone we can rely on, either end of the innings, and he has backed it up every game so far. It is nice having someone in the attack who is dependable, has new ball skills, can bowl through the middle and the death. He gives us everything across phases,” he added.
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