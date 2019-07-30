Toggle Menu
Watch: Romanian bowler floors batsmen with bizarre bowling action in European cricket league

Romania's Pavel Florin is the latest sensation on the internet after his bizarre bowling action grabbed the attention of netizens.

Despite Pavel Florin’s innocuous bowling, the batsmen failed to take advantage of the deliveries.

Representing Cluj Cricket Club, during the match between Dreux Cricket Club and Florin's team, the right-arm bowler can be seen bowling dollies with a one-arm action.

Representing Cluj Cricket Club, during the match between Dreux Cricket Club and Florin’s team, the right-arm bowler can be seen bowling dollies with a one-arm action.

The deliveries ended up being so loopy that batsmen had to wait for an eternity before the ball arrived in their arc.

However, despite innocuous bowling, the batsmen failed to take advantage of the deliveries as they couldn’t dispatch it for sixes. But social media wasn’t so quiet.

The European T10 Cricket League comprises of 8 teams divided into 2 groups and is being played over 4 days from July 29-31 at the La Manga Cricket Club in Cartagena, Spain.

