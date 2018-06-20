Rohit Sharma clears Yo-Yo test ahead of Ireland T20Is

Rohit Sharma has cleared yo-yo test. (Source: Instagram) Rohit Sharma has cleared yo-yo test. (Source: Instagram)

India limited overs opener and vice-captain Rohit Sharma has cleared the Yo-Yo test and the right-hander posted a picture of himself on Instagram account that read, “Yo-Yo ✔️ See you shortly Ireland.” Sharma had missed the fitness test earlier as he was in Russia for a prior sponsor commitment as the brand ambassador of a reputed watch company. He would now join the team for the two T20Is against Ireland that would be followed by three T20Is and three ODIs against England in an away fixture.

Earlier, Ajinkya Rahane had been kept as a reserve if Sharma wasn’t able to clear the fitness test. “There is nothing new in having a standby. In case the necessity arises, Rahane is being seen as a reserve opener and will fill in that role. As of now, we have not heard that Rohit has any fitness issues,” a senior BCCI official, who has worked closely with the cricket operations team, told PTI on Tuesday.

Rohit last played for India in an ODI against South Africa in February this year while appeared in T20Is against Bangladesh in March this year.

India squad for Ireland T20Is: Virat Kohli(c), Shikhar Dhawan, Rohit Sharma, Lokesh Rahul, Suresh Raina, Manish Pandey, MS Dhoni, Hardik Pandya, Dinesh Karthik, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Washington Sundar, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jasprit Bumrah, Siddarth Kaul, Umesh Yadav

India squad for England T20Is: Virat Kohli(c), Shikhar Dhawan, Rohit Sharma, Lokesh Rahul, Suresh Raina, Manish Pandey, MS Dhoni, Hardik Pandya, Dinesh Karthik, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Washington Sundar, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jasprit Bumrah, Siddarth Kaul, Umesh Yadav

India squad for England ODIs: Virat Kohli(c), Shikhar Dhawan, Rohit Sharma, Lokesh Rahul, Shreyas Iyer, MS Dhoni, Dinesh Karthik, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Washington Sundar, Jasprit Bumrah, Hardik Pandya, Siddarth Kaul, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Suresh Raina, Umesh Yadav

