India vs England: Rohit Sharma, Wriddhiman Saha reflect on missing Test squad

India announced their 15-man squad for the upcoming 5-match Test series against England on Wednesday, in which opening batsman Rohit Sharma, and the wicketkeeper Wriddhiman Saha were significant absentees. While Saha was not included due to his continuing struggles with lower-back injury, Sharma was left out in favour of other openers Murali Vijay, KL Rahul and Shikhar Dhawan.

Reflecting on the injury, Saha’s representatives took to Twitter to thank all the fans who were praying for a speeding recovery.

“Yes! Wriddhi is physically unwell and may not be there in the upcoming England Test series… we are going through a bad phase and crisis.. thanks to all fans, well-wishers and people who are there beside us, during this time,” the statement read.

“Injury is not anyone’s hand… and to the people who are having astrological conclusions right now regarding his future cricket… would suggest, learn to wish someone’s recovery than predicting future! Have some respect for someone who has got injured playing for the country,” the statement further added.

Rohit Sharma also took to Twitter to show his optimism despite not getting selected. “Sun will rise again tomorrow,” the batsman wrote on Twitter.

Dinesh Karthik has been named as the first-choice wicketkeeper for India in Saha’s absence, while Rishabh Pant also received his maiden Test call in the series as the second-wicketkeeper option.

India Squad for three England Tests:

Virat Kohli (c), Shikhar Dhawan, KL Rahul, Murali Vijay, Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane (vc), Karun Nair, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Rishabh Pant (wk), R Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Ishant Sharma, Mohammed Shami, Umesh Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Shardul Thakur

