Rohit Sharma wishes New Year with first glimpse of baby girl

Indian cricketer Rohit Sharma welcomed the new year with wonderful news as his wife Ritika Sajdeh gave birth to a baby girl on Sunday. The right-handed batsman on Thursday shared the first glimpse of their first child by posting a picture on his official Twitter handle.

Rohit, who tied the knot with Ritika on 13 December 2015, shared an adorable picture with the caption, “Well hello world! Let’s all have a great 2019.”

Well hello world! Let’s all have a great 2019 ?? pic.twitter.com/N1eJ2lHs8A — Rohit Sharma (@ImRo45) 3 January 2019

Rohit, who scored a half-century in the third Test as India beat Australia by 137 runs to take 2-1 lead, returned back to Mumbai on Monday to welcome his first child. He is not available for the series-deciding fourth Test in Sydney. He will join the squad back on January 8, when the team begins their preparation for the ODI series starting 12th January.

Rohit had earlier said in an interview to Michael Clarke that he was eagerly waiting to become a father. “I cannot wait to be a father; it is going to be a game-changing moment in our lives. I am eagerly awaiting the moment of becoming a father. It will be a moment to change our life,” Rohit had said.