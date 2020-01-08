‘Don’t drag my family,’ Rohit Sharma responds to claims of BCCI code violation during World Cup

Rohit Sharma holds up his bat to celebrate scoring fifty runs during the Cricket World Cup match between India and Sri Lanka at Headingley in Leeds, England (Source: AP) Rohit Sharma holds up his bat to celebrate scoring fifty runs during the Cricket World Cup match between India and Sri Lanka at Headingley in Leeds, England (Source: AP)

Rohit Sharma, responding to reports that a ‘senior India player’ violated BCCI’s direction on wives staying with cricketers during the 2019 ODI World Cup, has requested that families of Indian cricketers be left out of public discourse.

“Our families are there to support us, make us feel happy. When all these things were being written about, few of my friends came and told me and believe me or not, I was just laughing,” Rohit Sharma told PTI.

“But then it went on and on and they dragged my family and that was not on. You talk about me but don’t drag my family as they genuinely don’t care about anything else. I think even Virat (Kohli) must have felt the same way as families are an important aspect of our lives,” Rohit said in an interview this week.

According to reports, an Indian player – who was not named but was speculated to be a very senior player – had specifically requested for his wife to stay with him for more than the permissible period of 15 days but it was shot down by the Committee of Administrators (CoA), which had laid down the rules.

The player’s wife reportedly stayed with him for the entire seven-week duration of the World Cup without seeking permission from either the captain or the coach for her extended stay.

A BCCI official had then said, “Yes, the same player in question, who was categorically denied permission during a May 3 meeting, violated the 15-day rule during the World Cup. The question that arises here is whether the player in question had sought permission about the extra duration of stay of his wife from the competent authorities — in this case the coach and the captain. The answer is a ‘No’.”

Rohit Sharma, who has been rested from the ongoing series against Sri Lanka, said earlier this week his family has made him a stronger character.

