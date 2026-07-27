‘Rohit, Kohli can’t take two games to find groove’: Former batter warns India ODI team

With only 15 months to go for the 2027 ODI World Cup, the suspense over the futures of Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli continues to absorb the discussion whenever India take the field in the format.

India’s recent 1-2 series defeat to England has intensified the various discussions about the senior duo and their role in the squad in the months ahead. However, both Rohit and Kohli endured mixed outings in the series as India appeared to be a settled unit in England.

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Former India wicket-keeper Deep Dasgupta has insisted that India cannot afford Rohit and Kohli to take a couple of games to find their rhythm while returning for ODI assignments from prolonged breaks. While the 39-year-old Rohit aggregated 175 runs in three innings in England, Kohli made 144 runs from as many outings.