Rohit Sharma overtakes Virat Kohli as all-time leading run scorer in T20Is

Rohit Sharma has surpassed India skipper Virat Kohli as the leading run-getter in the history of T20I cricket in the ongoing 3rd T20I against South Africa in Bengaluru. Rohit was 8 runs behind Kohli before the start of the match. He reached the landmark in the second over of the match, hitting two consecutive fours off Kagiso Rabada.

Rohit and Kohli are the two all-time leading run-scorers in T20I cricket. They are two of only five batsmen who have scored more than 2000 runs in this format – the others being Martin Guptill (2283 runs), Shoaib Malik (2263 runs) and Brendon McCullum (2140 runs).

India won the toss and opted to bat first in the ongoing 3rd T20I.

Rohit Sharma also matched the record for making the most T20I appearances for India in the match – equalling MS Dhoni’s 98 appearances.

