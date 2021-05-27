‘Rohit Sharma will get a chance soon’: Kiran More says Indian team will have split captaincy

The Indian cricket team will have different captains for different formats soon, former Indian chief selector and wicketkeeper Kiran More predicted.

“I think the vision of the board drives these things. I believe Rohit Sharma will get a chance soon. Virat Kohli is a shrewd captain who played under MS Dhoni. How long he wants to captain the ODIs and T20s, he will also think. You will learn a lot more about these decisions after the England tour,” More told India TV on Wednesday.

More was the wicket-keeper for the Indian cricket team from 1984 to 1993. He took up the position of the Chairman of the BCCI Selection Committee before Dilip Vengsarkar took over the job in 2006.

Many other teams in the world, like England — Joe Root and Eoin Morgan — and Australia — Tim Paine and Aaron Finch — have specialist captains for their Test teams and limited-overs teams. More thinks a similar format can work in India.

“It should work in India. What the senior players think about the Indian team’s future is very important. With Virat Kohli, captaining three teams isn’t that easy plus he has to perform as well. And I give him the credit for it because performing in every format while captaining and winning… but, I think there will be a time when Virat Kohli will say ‘Now it’s enough, let Rohit lead the side’,” said More, who is on the Mumbai Indians roster as a scout and wicketkeeping consultant.

Kohli has been leading the Indian side in all formats in recent years, with Rohit Sharma being his deputy in ODIs and T20Is and Ajinkya Rahane being his deputy in Tests. It was under Rahane’s captaincy that India pulled off a historic series win in Australia earlier this year.